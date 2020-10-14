Travel Retail, a great channel for wine, buried by Covid: in 2020 -60%, from Iwsr data

Among the sales channels of wine & spirits most affected by the pandemic and measures to contain Covid-19 contagion, there is, of course, that of duty free and travel retail. An important channel, which, according to data from Generation Research, had moved something like $12.2 billion in 2018 for wines and spirits around the world. In 2019, however, the market had already suffered a setback, at least on the wine front, with -3.2% on the previous year. A channel that, in 2020, obviously, collapsed, with an overall drop of -60% recorded until August 2020, according to data from International Wine & Spirit Research. An important channel, however, both for business and as a showcase, that of airports and stations where, in normal times, millions of people from all over the world pass through. And that has its champions, as told by the ranking drawn up by the English research agency. With Italy represented by the Veneto brand of Prosecco Bottega, the only Italian reality among the top 10 best-selling wine brands in travel retail, and n. 2 absolute in terms of bubbles, behind one of the biggest realities of Champagne, such as Moet & Chandon of the Lvmh group.

In detail, the best-selling wine brand in 2019 was Gallo Wine, of the Californian giant E&J Gallo, ahead of Torres Wines of the Spanish wine leader, Torres, and the Martini Vermouth of the Bacardi group. At the foot of the podium the Lindemans Wine brand of the Australian Treasury Wine Estate, Moet & Chandon of the luxury giant Lvmh, ahead of Chenet French Wine of the Grand Chais De France group, and the Chilean giant Concha y Toro. To close the top 10, the Mounton Cadet brand of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild group, the Prosecco Bottega of the group lead by Sandro Bottega and the French wines of Gerard Bertrand.

Copyright © 2000/2020