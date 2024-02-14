Trimani is one of the 10 most “Iconic” wine shops in the world, according to Wine Enthusiast

Wine shops to wine lovers are like candy shops to children: a paradise to get lost in looking for your favorite wine, niche bottle, prestigious brand, or unobtainable vintage. Trimani is a cult location for Italian wine enthusiasts, and is in the ranking of the 10 most “Iconic” wine shops in the world, that the American magazine Wine Enthusiast has drawn up. Trimani opened in 1821, and is therefore the oldest wine shop in Rome, which is still owned by the Trimani family. It offers 6.000 wines from around the world. It is also the home of the first Italian wine bar, opened in 1991.

The ranking the magazine Wine Enthusiast has drawn up includes cult locations around the world, such as Acker Wines in New York, Berry Brothers & Rudd in London, Cave Rokin in Amsterdam, Caves Augé in Paris, La Contra in Mexico City, Lavinia in Madrid, Prince Wine Store in Melbourne, Vila Viniteca in Barcelona and Viniculture in Berlin.

Wine shops have always been fundamental for wine sales, even now when online sales are right next to them, and in several cases are actually surpassing the physical stores. Wine shops educate consumers on new trends and demonstrate the changing tastes of the public over time. The Wine Enthusiast ranking lists the wine shops that every wine lover should visit at least once in their life. There is Acker Wines in New York, founded in 1820, and the oldest wine store in America. It started as a small grocery store, then it became the hip spot on Fifth Avenue, and finally it is now in its current location on the Upper West Side. Today, it is the reference point for rare wines and prestigious wine auctions.

Berry Brothers & Rudd in London is Britain’s oldest wine shop, founded in 1698. After it survived bombings during the Second World War, the business went through considerable expansion, and they built wine cellars that now hold 8.5 million bottles. Cave Rokin in Amsterdam opened their shop in the basement of a 17th-century building in 1987. Their selection focuses on French and Italian wines, but visitors will find bottles of wine from New World regions as well. Caves Augé in Paris was founded in 1850. Innumerable famous clients have passed through its doors, such as the writer Marcel Proust. It's hard to imagine that things have changed at all since it opened, because the bottles of wine are packed in from ceiling to floor. Over the past few decades, their aim has been to offer a larger number of wines from small producers, as well as organic and natural wines.

La Contra in Mexico City celebrates the country’s wine industry, dating back to the 1520s. It is now a chain. They opened the first store in Ensenada, Baja California. It is one of the few, entirely Mexican wine bars in the world. Lavinia in Madrid was founded in 1999 by Theirry Servant and Pascal Cheyrot, in the Salamanca neighborhood. The space was designed to always have the perfect light, temperature and humidity for storing wine. The shop contains more than 4.500 bottles of wine, divided between Spanish and International wines. Prince Wine Store in Melbourne was founded in 1997. They wanted to make their store one of the best places to buy wine in Australia. Each bottle is tasted and approved by a team of experts before being put on sale. The selection now includes more than 3.400 wines, of which some are exclusive imports. In 2013, they expanded the restaurant to include an inside restaurant, Belotta. Vila Viniteca in Barcelona was founded in 1993, but its roots trace back to the cheese shop across the street from it, which had been selling wine since it opened, in 1932. Now, visitors can browse the collection of approximately 7.500 wines, including several that were made in collaboration with various Spanish wineries. Viniculture in Berlin was founded in 1984, and then in 2006 the former sommelier, Holger Schwarz took over. He shifted the focus from traditional European wine to natural and biodynamic wines, making it the first specialized retailer in Germany. The wine shop sells more than 500 wines, and also hosts an annual wine fair in November.

