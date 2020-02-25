“Tuscany” will be on the label of Morellino di Scansano wines. The first producers to say yes

The topic at the center of the debate at “Previews of Tuscany” was, precisely, the role of “Tuscany” on the labels, especially considering denominations not at the highest levels, as a distinguishing term and as an authentic territorial brand, which has the power of evoking the most loved and dreamed about Italian region abroad, and to give a helping hand on the business level as well. Finally, after Nobile di Montepulciano has put “Tuscany” on its labels to differentiate itself - once and for all - from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, the wine producers of the Morellino Consortium have voted today in their meeting for Morellino di Scansano to take the first and decisive step towards the possibility of adding, optionally, the brand “Toscana” on the labels of Morellino di Scansano DOCG wines. The production base of the denomination approved it upon carrying out a detailed and scrupulous examination. “In the end, the result showed how the integration of our brand with that of “Tuscany” would be”, commented the director of the Consortium, Alessio Durazzi, “an extremely recognizable tool. It is a yet another way to narrate and promote the excellent wines in our territory in the countries where we have already consolidated business relationships, such as the United States, as well as in those countries where the denomination is still little known”.

