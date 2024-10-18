UGA, Additional Geographic Units, for Alto Adige, to boost growth

Alto Adige is one of the top prestigious territories in Italy, especially for its production of excellent white wines. The territory has been approved for UGA, Additional Geographic Units (the value of its vineyards, especially in the area of Lake Caldaro, has reached up to 900.000 euros per hectare, according to the Italian research institution on agrifood, CREA), completing a project that started a long time ago, as we have reported several times. The Ministry of Agriculture has given its official approval to 86 UGA, identified and documented down to the tiniest details. Thanks to the UGA, “the Alto Adige wine sector has taken a further step towards uniqueness”, the Consorzio Vini Alto Adige, led by the president, Andreas Kofler, and the General Manager, Eduard Bernhar, explained. Some UGA names that may be indicated on the label in the future together with the denomination “Alto Adige Doc”, are, for instance, Gries, Mazon, Eppan Berg or Brenntal.

It is another step towards growth and valorizing the territory that produces 40 million bottles each year, sold mainly on the HORECA channel (hotels, restaurants, catering) as well as to many markets around the world. Exports to the United States, Germany, Belgium, Holland, the United Kingdom and Sweden yielded around 350 million euros turnover in 2023. And, according to Consortium data, the same amount should be confirmed even in this quite challenging 2024 for the entire wine market. The official acknowledgment of the Alto Adige UGA concludes a challenging approval process, that the Alto Adige Wine Consortium began several years ago.

“We had formed commissions consisting of agronomists, oenologists, winemakers, producers and experts in the history of viticulture, in the various wine growing areas”, Andreas Kofler, President of the Alto Adige Wine Consortium (and President of the Kurtatsch Winery), said. “Their task was to divide the various zones and decide which grape varieties were best suited to the various plots”. The concept of zoning, explained the Consortium, is based on being aware of the quality of the grapes and that wine is conditioned first and foremost by terroir and the microclimate, and also the altitude, the slope of the land, solar radiation, warm ascending currents, air circulation and precipitation. Consequently, data on the microclimate, solar radiation, shading, altitude and soil characteristics were evaluated to define similar zones. “The historic connections of these areas was also very important to us. Thanks to the Theresian Land Registry from the mid-18th century, we could trace the names that were historically attributed to the cultivation areas”, Martin Foradori, Vice President of the Consorzio Vini Alto Adige (and owner of the Tenuta J. Hofstätter in Termeno), emphasized. In addition to geographical zoning, we also defined the grape varieties most suited to the individual plots.

“It is important to specify that the winemaker will, in any case, be able to continue to cultivate, even in the defined UGA, the grape varieties permitted in Alto Adige”, Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Vini Alto Adige, explained. “However, only the wines produced from varieties selected by experts can be identified as wines from an Additional Geographical Unit. Depending on the UGA, there can be up to five different grape varieties. However, there are UGA for which only one or two grape varieties have been selected”, Bernhart explained. “Reducing quantity by 25 percent of the quantity permitted for the Alto Adige DOC, we are also ensuring a higher quality of these special wines”, Andreas Kofler said. Martin Foradori, added, “Our goal is to bring the special characteristics of the various areas into the bottle. Terroir must not only be a marketing term, but it must also be perceived in the glass”. Another new feature is the pictogram, which has been specifically created by the Consorzio Vini Alto Adige. T he producer will also be required to include this pictogram on the label, in addition to the indication of the area. In this way, consumers will be able to distinguish these wines from the rest of the wine offering in the future.

“If we succeed in establishing our project, like models that other famous wine-growing areas have adopted (such as Barolo and Barbaresco, Chianti Classico, Soave and others, ed.), these areas could become synonymous with great, unique and unmistakable wines”, Andreas Kofler, president of the Alto Adige Wine Consortium, concluded.

Focus -Alto Adige’s 86 UGA (Municipality and Additional Geographic Unit)

Salorno - Buchholz

Salorno - Salurn-Pfatten

Cortina - Giatl

Magrè - Punggl

Magrè - Unterfennberg-Hofstatt

Magrè - Kreuzweg

Magrè - Margreid-Leiten

Cortaccia - Entiklar

Cortaccia - Penon-Kofl

Cortaccia - Penon

Cortaccia - Milla

Cortaccia - Brenntal

Cortaccia - Eggen

Cortaccia - Rain

Cortaccia - Penon-Hofstatt

Cortaccia - Frauenrigl

Cortaccia - Graun

Egna - Mazon

Egna - Griesfeld

Montagna - Glen

Montagna - Pinzon

Montagna - Kalditsch

Montagna - Pinzon-Gebach

Montagna/Egna - Lehen

Termeno - Tramin-Rungg

Termeno - Steinacker

Termeno - Tramin-Plon

Termeno - Tramin-St. Jacob

Termeno - Tramin-Söll

Termeno - Putznai

Ora - Kiechelberg

Ora - Furggl

Aldino - Aldein-Aich

Vadena/Caldaro - Feld

Caldaro - Altenburg

Caldaro - St. Josef

Caldaro - Barleit

Caldaro - Wadleith

Caldaro - Plantaditsch

Caldaro - Dorf

Caldaro - Mezzan

Caldaro - St. Nikolaus

Caldaro - Planitzing

Appiano - Montiggl

Appiano - Kreit

Appiano - Girlan

Appiano - St. Anna

Appiano - Eppan-Berg

Appiano - Eppan-Berg-Schulthaus

Appiano - Girlan-Gschleier

Appiano - Maderneid

Appiano - Paulsner Feld

Appiano - Huberfeld

Appiano - Missian

Cornedo - Karneid

Bolzano - Kampenn

Bolzano - Kampill

Bolzano - Leitach

Bolzano - St. Justina

Bolzano - Rentsch

Bolzano - Gries

Bolzano - Gries-Moritzing

Bolzano - Prazoell

Bolzano - St. Peter

Renon - Ritten

Terlano - Siebeneich

Terlano - Klaus

Terlano - Vorberg

Terlano - Kreuth

Nalles/Tesimo - Sirmian

Merano - Freiberg

Merano - Labers

Merano/Tirolo - Kuechelberg

Tirolo - Tirol

Lagundo - Rosengarten

Parcines - Partschinser

Naturno - Naturnser

Castelbello-Ciardes - Kastelbell-Juvaler

Castelbello-Ciardes/Naturno - Kastelbeller

Silandro - Vetzaner

Villandro - Sauders

Villandro/Chiusa - Frag

Chiusa - Pardell

Funes - Nafen

Velturno - Schrambach

Bressanone/Varna/Naz-Sciaves - Brixner

