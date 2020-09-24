Uk, Antinori and Allegrini the most present brands in London’s wine shops. Thus MiBD Wine Analytics

The United Kingdom is one of the most important markets for the world and Italian wine, and also one of the countries most affected by Covid. So much so that while new “red zones” are switching on and off throughout Britain, London is about to introduce new measures that will limit access to pubs and restaurants. And the wine trade is running for cover, with many important brands from around the world trying to move part of the business from catering to retail, trying to find a new balance between domestic and out-of-home consumption, increasingly important. This is what a MiBD Wine Analytics analysis says, which has lined up the territories and wineries most present in wine shops, at least in terms of still red wines. Among the first, if at the top there is, a bit surprisingly, the South African Boekenhoutskloof, in front of the Australian Penfolds, present in more than 30% of London’s wine list, for the Belpaese in “Top 15”, both present in more than one store out of five, there are brands of the caliber of Marchesi Antinori and Allegrini, along with names like Chateau Latour and Chateau Lafite Rothschild, among others. Among the territories, on the other hand, if at the absolute top for the presence there is Rioja, on the list in 84% of the wine stores in the City, on the second step of the podium there is Barolo, with 78%, together with other great names of the Belpaese, such as Chianti Classico (64% of the wine list) and Igt Toscana (60%).

