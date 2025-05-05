“Un drink per uno ed uno per tutti”. Young people communicate responsible consumption to their peers

The objective of the project “Communicating responsible consumption”, promoted by the federation of Italian wine industries, Federvini, in collaboration with the Italian academic world is to raise awareness among the population, especially young adults, about the importance of adopting responsible and moderate alcohol consumption. It’s time to let the new generations, who are the future, speak about a current topic that needs to be continually in the spotlight. The creative proposals developed by Maria Teresa Mastropietro and Andrea D’Aniello, students of the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, are the winners of the 2024 edition of the project, which was presented recently at Palazzo San Giacomo, headquarters of the Municipality of Naples. The project,“ Communicating responsible consumption”, was launched by Federvini in 2022, thanks to the collaboration with Professor Alberto Mattiacci, full professor of Economics and Business Management at La Sapienza University of Rome. Hundreds of students from the Sapienza Universities of Rome, Capua, Verona and Florence have participated in the project to develop creative campaigns aimed at promoting the culture of responsible consumption of wines and spirits, especially targeting young adults.

Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples and Chiara Marciani, the councilor for Youth Policies and Labor presided over the launch of the new communication campaign,“ One drink for all, all for one drink”, which focuses on the principles of moderation and conviviality as distinguishing features of a conscious consumption style. Thanks to the collaboration with the municipal administration, Federvini said that the campaign will be publicly distributed over the next few weeks in the City of Naples, through urban billboards and institutional digital channels.

It is a special opportunity to enhance the students’ proposals, which is part of the positive experience launched in 2023 and coordinated with Roma Capitale. It confirms the efficiency of a project that includes the new generations in constructing authentic and incisive messages. Councilor Chiara Marciani said, “it is essential to raise awareness among young people on issues that concern education in moderation and a balanced style of consumption. We are happy to support a project that enhances the talent of our students and that aims to promote more aware citizens”. Enrico Bonetti, full professor of Marketing at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, added that “participation is a precious opportunity for our students to put into practice their skills and contribute to a cause of great social relevance, through effective and modern communication tools”.

