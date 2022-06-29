USA overtakes Germany as world’s top wine importer also by volume

In the first quarter of 2022, Italian wine exports reached 1.7 billion euros (up +18.3% on the first quarter of 2021) at absolutely one of the worst times experienced by international trade, when the second wave of restrictions had plunged consumption and morale in a large part of the Western world.

The two most important destinations are still the United States and Germany, with 403 and 265 million euros of imported wine, respectively. Just the U.S., in the same period, marked an overall growth in imports of 6.2% in volume and 11% in value over the same period in 2021, to 314 million liters and $1.49 billion, confirming itself - as Oemv - Observatorio Español del Mercado del Vino - data point out - as the leading importer in economic terms and surpassing Germany in first place in terms of imported volumes.

Significant growth rates, those of the United States, but still much lower than the performance in 2021, when imports marked a growth of 13% in volume and 26% in value compared to 2020 when more than the pandemic it was Trump’s tariffs on European wine that held back the wine trade. The trend in Canada was different, where in the first quarter of 2022 wine imports, compared to recent years, were the worst in terms of volume (95 million liters, -3.7% over 2021) and best in terms of value (468 million euros, +7. % over 2021), which means an average price growth of +11.3%, to just under 5 euros (4.95) per liter.

Italy, which saw its shipments to Canada in the period fly by +39%, to 100 million euros, thus becomes the leading wine exporter to the North American country, surpassing the U.S., in second place, and France, which slips from first to third position.

