USA: whites from Italy are very popular in the wine lists of New York restaurants, Veneto at the top

The restaurant industry, even in the USA is on its knees because of Covid. According to The National Restaurant Association, 110,000 restaurants and eateries have already closed in 2020 (17% of the total), and another 10,000 are at risk of doing so in the coming weeks. And a survey of 6,000 restaurateurs, revealed that 87% reported losses of 36% of revenue, and 83% expect further deterioration in the next 3 months. And yet, as has always happened in History, the USA, not new to sudden braking and equally impetuous acceleration, will be able to restart, and will still be fundamental for Italian wine, which in the States has its first market that, basically, has held, with a 2020 closure that should settle at -2% on 2019, around 1.7 billion euros, according to the estimates of the Vinitaly Wine Monitor. Also thanks to restaurants, where labels from the Belpaese are well positioned, as recounted in the MiBd Analytics survey on the origin of white wine references in restaurants in New York, the iconic city of the USA in the world.

If at the top there are California, Loire and Burgundy, present in more than 70% of the wine lists of the restaurants of the Big Apple, Italy, in the top 15, places Veneto of Soave, Pinot Grigio and Lugana, among the others, in 56% of the wine lists, together with Piedmont of Gavi and Arneis, of Timorasso and Erbaluce di Caluso, just to name a few, in 51% of the selections. Just ahead of Trentino Alto Adige, the land par excellence of Italian white wine production, with the great Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Müller Thurgau, Nosiola and so on, in 47% of restaurant lists. Moreover, present in 42% of the selections, there are Friuli Venezia Giulia of the great wines of Collio and Ribolla, for example, but also Sicily with its great whites from autochthonous grapes, such as Grillo, Catarratto, as well as great expressions from international grapes, such as Chardonnay, and more. And Campania is not missing, with Fiano and Greco di Tufo, just to mention two of its most famous white wines, present in 37% of the selections.

