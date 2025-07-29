USA, wine imports sharply slowed in May 2025, but data since start of year are on the rise

The signs had already arrived in the past two months, nd May also seems to “certify” the trend.. According to data by us customs analyzed by Interprofesional del Vino de España (Oive), the Usa decreased their wine imports both in value (-16.8%) and volume (-5.4%) in the fifth month of the year compared to the same of 2024, attesting at 449.5 million euros (-90.9 million), and 100.1 million liters (-5,7 million). Negative monthly data on a 2025 framework which remains positive at the moment waiting to understand if duties on Eu wine will effectively pass from 10% to 15% starting from August, 1st, or, if wine, as the operators from both shores of the Atlantic hope, will be included in “zero-for-zero” list: in the first five months of 2025, compared to the first five months of 2024, still reports Oive, wine imports from the Usa increased both in value (+8.4%), at 2.7 billion euros, and in volume (+1.6%), at 544.2 million liters. The USA imported 8.5 million liters more, and increased the expense by 212.8 million euros compared to the same period of 2024. The average price of wine increased by 6.7% to 5.06 euros/liter. Particularly, Italy, the second wine trade partner for the USA behind France, with 866.1 million euros, sees the value of exports in the USA grow by 4%, always in the period January-May 2025. Considering the level of exported volumes to the USA, Italy is the leader with 155.9 million liters (+8.4%). The analysis by WineNews on Istat data regarding April talked about an Italian export in value at +6.59% compared to April 2024 for a value of 667.2 million euros; therefore, Oive data unveils an umpteenth breaking down of exchanges towards the USA even if the sector still remains in positive ground. France performs better than Italy in export value towards the USA, amounting to 1 billion euros (+25.8%), and, in May, it grows more than Italy in the quantities arriving at 85.6 million liters (+19.2%), always in comparison between the first five months of 2025 compared to those of 2024. It is worth underlining that in value, only France and Italy have the plus sign in wine exports to the States: the other countries in the top ten, in order, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Portugal, and Canada, have all the negative sign.

