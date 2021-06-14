USA, wine imports were still slow in the first four months of 2021. But, data was positive in April

In the United States, wine imports were still quite slow in the first few months of 2021. However, there is comfort in the fact that Italy started out with a record year in January / February 2020. Then, the Pandemic hit and there was a rush to sell wine stocks due to the fear of duties, which, fortunately, did not touch Italy. Additionally, the progressive and constant recovery of the catering sector is even more reassuring, because Italian wine is strongest in this channel on its number one foreign market. The Italian statistics institute, ISTAT, data relating to the first quarter of 2021 and analyzed by WineNews, revealed -12.1% year on year, which is in line with -12% registered in the first 4 months, on Customs data, from Nomisma - Wine Monitor. The US cross-section will increase on June 19th, in Verona at “Opera Wine”, the famous tasting event of 186 iconic Italian wineries, selected by the US magazine, “Wine Spectator”, to be held at the Gallerie Mercatali, organized by Veronafiere and Vinitaly.

According to the data, US imports, overall, registered -11% in the first quarter of 2021, New Zealand -21%, while France was -3%. The loss, at least for Italy, primarily seems to be attributed to its record start in 2020, since the monthly comparison reveals a reversal of the trend. In April 2021 (compared to 2020), imports of still wines registered +15% overall, and specifically, +31% for Italy, and + 30% for France. Plus, sparkling wines are also growing, and registered +46% overall (+89% for France, and +14% for Italy).

