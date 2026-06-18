Vallepicciola, 3 million euros of investments and new governance to still grow

The wine sector, as reported every day, is experiencing a complex and difficult moment. And yet, at the same time, as often pointed out, there are those who continue to invest in it. This is the case of Vallepicciola, one of the leading producers in Chianti Classico, owned by the Bolfo family, which has announced a 3 million euros investment aimed at strengthening its distribution capabilities and continuously improving the services offered to clients, agents, and partner wineries, while redesigning its managerial organization and reinforcing its long-standing collaboration with the Balan family in distribution and not only.

“A strategic step which marks the beginning of a new phase of development for the company, basing on renewed governance, shared investments, and a long-term vision focused on growth in both national and international markets. To support the objectives of the next industrial cycle, Vallepicciola - explains an official note - has defined a new organizational structure aimed at strengthening the group management and operational capabilities. The new managerial setup will guide the company on a path of further growth, with the goal of consolidating Vallepicciola positioning in the premium segment, strengthening its presence in international markets, and developing new opportunities in the Horeca channel. In this context, Hee Soo Bolfo takes on the role of president, with responsibility for directly representing the ownership and ensuring continuity of the Bolfo family entrepreneurial vision. Nicola Vercellotti has been appointed ceo, with overall responsibility for company management and the implementation of the industrial plan within the group scope”. Completing the new management structure, Gaia Cinnirella joins as general manager. She previously worked as an internal enologist at Ornellaia and Masseto (and in the past held various roles at wineries such as Allegrini, Tenuta San Guido, and Biondi-Santi, where she was responsible for vineyards), and was “included by Fortune Italia in its Under 40 ranking among the emerging leaders in the wine sector”. Alessandro Cellai will remain as “strategic consultant to the Bolfo family for winemaking, ensuring ongoing support for both the commercial and enological objectives of Vallepicciola”.

But, as mentioned, “at the same time, Vallepicciola is further strengthening its collaboration with the Balan family, a long-standing partner in distribution. Distribuzione Balan (in which Vallepicciola acquired a minority stake in 2025) will continue to operate as an independent multibrand distributor under the leadership of Daniele and Fabio Balan, who will retain full responsibility for commercial strategy, portfolio management, and relations with the represented companies and sales network. The Bolfo family and Vallepicciola management will participate directly in the governance of Distribuzione Balan, while preserving its multibrand identity and operational autonomy, which have made it one of the main references in the Italian distribution of premium wines”, still explains a note. “I am particularly pleased to strengthen our collaboration with the Balan family: while maintaining its full independence as a multibrand distributor, this partnership will allow us to significantly increase our presence in the Horeca channel and accelerate our commercial development path”, declared Hee Soo Bolfo, president of Vallepicciola.

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