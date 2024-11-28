Valpolicella, harvest of 950,000 quintals, 330,000 for Amarone and Recioto: “we protect quality”

It is one of the most renowned and prestigious territories in the world of wine, home of one of the greatest Italian reds, Amarone, a wine unique for its characteristics thanks to the method of drying (vying for Unesco recognition) that makes it increasingly appreciated by consumers around the world, and, of course, by international critics (with Bertani’s Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2015 awarded “Wine of the Year” 2024 by James Suckling, one of the world's most influential wine critics). But Valpolicella is this and more, a territory that also embraces wines such as Ripasso, Recioto and Valpolicella, moving around the wine sector an estimated turnover of more than 600 million euros (more than half of which comes from the performance of Amarone), conquering, since long, the Anglo-Saxon and Northern European markets first and foremost, but not only, and, most recently, those of the Far East.

Now, with the 2024 grape harvest completed, the Consorzio per la Tutela dei Vini Valpolicella, which represents more than 2,400 wineries including winegrowers, winemakers and bottlers on a production territory that stretches across 19 municipalities in the province of Verona, from Valpolicella to the Scaligera city that holds the record for the largest urban vineyard in Italy (8,600 hectares), takes stock of a harvest that, despite the challenges, once again confirms this territory as one of the most relevant protagonists of the Italian wine scene. And which has decided, once again, to focus on quality. “The harvest operations”, explained president Christian Marchesini, “involved about 8,600 hectares of vineyards, with a total production of about 950,000 quintals of grapes. However, only a careful selection of about 330,000 quintals was certified suitable for the delicate drying phase, destined for the production of the prestigious Amarone della Valpolicella Docg and Recioto della Valpolicella Docg”.

In fact, the harvest in Valpolicella is divided into two distinct phases: in the first, particularly delicate phase, the grapes destined for drying are selected with extreme precision and harvested exclusively by hand. These bunches are then placed in boxes and transported to the fruit lofts, where the natural drying process will begin, indispensable to give the wines their complexity and aromatic richness. The second phase of the harvest concerns, on the other hand, the grapes destined for immediate crushing for the vinification of Valpolicella Doc and Valpolicella Ripasso Doc. Also at this stage, the harvest is strictly controlled, with the use of mechanical equipment only where possible, without ever compromising the quality of the final product.

“Every quintal of grapes”, Marchesini continues, “whether destined for drying or immediate vinification, is certified by a control body recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture. This process guarantees traceable and safe production, capable of offering wines of the highest quality and respectful of tradition. The complexity and rigor that characterize each stage of production, from harvesting in the vineyards to vinification in the cellars, ensure wines that fully reflect the authenticity and excellence of our territory”.

