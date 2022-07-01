Valpolicella Negrar, Terre del Barolo, Frentana: the best wine cooperatives for Weinwirtschaft

The Valpolicella Negrar winery, in the heart of Veneto’s most important red wine territory; Terre del Barolo, an icon of quality cooperation in the Langhe; and Cantina Frentana, in the land of Abruzzo: these are the best of Italian wine cooperation (which accounts for more than half of Italy's production, turnover and exports) according to the traditional ranking of the German magazine Weinwirtschaft (whose correspondent from Italy is Veronika Crecelius), which has been lining up the best wine cooperatives for years. In a “Top 20” that also includes Cantina di Vinchio Vaglio Serra, again from Piedmont, Ermes, in Sicily, the Santadi winery, a piece of Sardinia’s history, and then again Cantina di Venosa, in the land of Aglianico del Vulture, Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, among the references of the Maremma area, and again the Pertinace Winery, in the Cuneo area, Colomba Bianca, in Sicily, and again Cantina Tollo, among the most important wineries in Abruzzo, Cantine di Carpi and Sorbara, a pillar of the Lambrusco world, passing through Vivallis, in Trentino, whose history is inextricably linked to the artist Fortunato Depero. And, again, we find La Guardiense, a flagship of the wine of the Benevento area, and then the wineries of Monteforte, Valtidone, Vitevis, Bosco Viticultori - Casa Vinicola Bosco Malera, and nosio, or the Mezzacorona group, among the most important wine cooperation entities in Trentino and Italy.

Ranking apart, as always, for South Tyrol, absolute excellence of the cooperative wine model: at the top the Andrian, Terlan and Girlan triptych, on the podium, ahead of the Cortaccia, St. Pauls, Kaltern, Merano and Bolzano wineries. In total, the jury tasted 840 wines from 140 wineries. Fifty-four German, 44 French and 42 Italian winemakers' cooperatives participated in the competition.

