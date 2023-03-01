Values are high, but quantities are lower, and the large territories (including Montalcino) are no exception

The values of the Italian wine turnover in 2022 have grown, driven a bit by the success and fame of the products, a bit because of the lower quantities on the markets, and a bit pushed by inflation. That is, at least for exports, which, pending the official ISTAT data for the 12 month period, should reach 8 billion euros, and definitely for some of the most famous territories. We have already talked about the growth of some producers, especially white wine, here. And, the great red wines, such as Amarone della Valpolicella and Barolo, as well as, of course, Chianti Classico, from the respective “Previews”, held recently. Now, Brunello di Montalcino is not an exception, which even though it placed 14% less wine on the market (73.418 hectoliters in 2022, according to AVITO data), the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium has assessed that 2022 will close at +18% in value (compared to 2021), paired to +7% increase in volume. These figures are according to data the "Price Observatory” has collected, the sales survey tool based on declarations of a uniform sample of companies in the area, which monitored a panel representing 28% of the DOCG production capacity. The data revealed that a significant increase in the average price was matched to a positive performance on almost all the export markets as well as the domestic one. Specifically, the Consortium (which counts 219 companies out of the 269 total number of companies in Montalcino, ed.), explained, the demand in Italy stands out, which is the main market for the prince of Tuscan reds, boasting +27% growth in value (+19% in volume). Orders from the United States were also doing very well, and ended the year at +29%, confirming their position as the main International outlet, and a market share that reaches around 30% of total Brunello sales across the border. Green light in the top 5 of exports, also for Canada, Germany and Switzerland, while demand from the United Kingdom has fallen. Overall, 94% of the initial quantity of the 2017 vintage was marketed in 2022. The 2016 Riserva, another star player for sales in 2022, finally led the vintage to substantially sold out in the Montalcino wineries. “In 2022 our businesses managed to do even better than in the previous two years”, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino explained in a press release, “and this is extremely pleasing for us. First, because it demonstrates that our territorial brand is more and more appreciated in the world, regardless of the names of the individual vintages. Second, because we achieved this result in spite of the fact that there was 15% less product in the new commercial year for 2017 than the previous year”.

“Consolidation”, Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consortium, commented, “will be the key word for 2023, which has opened with many cyclical pitfalls. We will work to achieve it through intense promotion and positioning in Italy and abroad”. What events? Prowein (March 19th to 21st, Düsseldorf), Vinitaly (April 2nd to 5th, Verona), and the two local events, “Red Montalcino”, at the beginning of summer, and “Benvenuto Brunello”, from November 17th to 27th.

