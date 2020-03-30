Veneto, the Region meets the Wine Consortiums for anti-Coronavirus strategies

“With 14 Docg, 29 Doc and 10 IGT, Veneto is the region with the highest number of origin labels (as well as the largest exporting region, ed). The system of Denomination of Origin Consortia represents almost 80% of the grapes produced by the Veneto vineyard for a production value of 1.3 billion euros, equal to 40% of the value invoiced in Italy: in terms of production value and export capacity, it is the driving force of the regional agri-food industry”. So Giuseppe Pan, Councillor for Agriculture of Veneto, who will meet with the representatives of the 23 Consortia for the protection of wines with denomination of origin and the representatives of the Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti, the representative body of the Veneto wine sector with a controlled designation of origin and coordinating the Consortia. A comparison to take stock of the situation on the impact of the health crisis on viticulture and on intervention strategies to defend wines with denomination of origin, such as the possibilities of storage in the sector and “green” harvesting, possible interventions in support of image enhancement and marketing and coordination in protecting and safeguarding against unfair competition and counterfeiting.

