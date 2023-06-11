Veneto’s excellence, between wine & hospitality: 7 winners of the “Best of Wine Tourism” competition

From Casa Sartori 1898 in the Architecture and Landscape category to Farina for the Art and Culture category; from Cantine Giacomo Montresor for the Innovative Experiences in Wine Tourism category to Le Carezze for the Sustainable Practices category; from Valentina Cubi for the Hospitality category to Osteria Domini Veneti for the Catering category, to Strada del Vino Valpolicella for the Wine Tourism Services category: these are the 7 winners of the “Best of Wine Tourism” competition, representing Veneto’s excellence in wine, food and hospitality and who will compete for the “Global Best of Wine Tourism Award”, along with the candidates awarded in the other Great Wine Capitals, the international network that sees Verona as the only Italian wine tourism area

Each year the Great Wine Capitals’ international jury-which includes Adelaide (Australia), Bilbao and Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco and Napa Valley (U.S.), Valparaìso, Casablanca Valley (Chile), Cape Town (South Africa) and Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), a fresh addition to the network-chooses a winner from each of 12 countries. From the 7 winners who were honored this year, the international winner will be selected at the annual conference to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland (October 22-26). Last year in Mendoza, Argentina, the jury awarded the prize to Cantina Pieropan “for having built a winery that combines the most advanced technological structures with fascinating architectural solutions, in harmony with the surrounding nature and respecting the landscape of the Soave hills”. This year 103 wineries and service businesses in the supply chain participated in the competition: they are collected in a guidebook that combines the map of wine tourism offerings with a focus on oil tourism, with the presentation of 13 olive oil businesses that opened their doors to the public. Also dedicated to the oil tourism segment were the “Verona Wine and Olive Oil Tourism Days” (June 6-9), which featured 21 buyers from different parts of Europe and the United States, industry journalists and wine and olive oil businesses in the Province of Verona.

