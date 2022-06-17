Veronafiere (Vinitaly): Maurizio Danese is the new Ceo of the Veronafiere Spa

With a unanimous vote, late yesterday evening, Veronafiere one of the most important organizers of fairs and events in the world of wine & food, Vinitaly in primis, the most important fair in the world dedicated to Italian wine, and that month ago has nominated Federico Bricolo, former ex-senator of Lega, as president, has a new Ceo, in the sign of business continuity: is Maurizio Danese (as anticipated by WineNews) already at the top of the Spa, as president from 2015 to May 2022. Together with the board of directors, “Veronafiere will ensure adequate balancing with other managerial figures and the safeguarding of the wealth of experience in political-institutional relations and in the industries represented”.

A new era that starts, therefore, in the sign of the link with the past and continuity, for the fair player whose shareholder structure sees the Municipality of Verona as a relative majority shareholder, with 39.4% of the shares, then the Cassa di Risparmio di Verona, Vicenza, Bellino and Ancona (24%) and the Verona Chamber of Commerce (12.9%), among the main shareholders. According to rumors WineNews, the ex Veronafiere dg Giovanni Mantovani, retired since July 1, will remain, however, in the role of consultant for the Verona fair.

