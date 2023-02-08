Vinexpo Paris Wine Paris (February 13-15): international wine fairs restart from Paris

From Argiano to Andreola, from Bellussi to Biondi Santi, from Bortolomiol to Bottega, from Botter-Argea to Cantina Frentana, from Toblino to Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, from Cantine Settesoli to Torrevento, from Carpineto to Paladin, from Castorani to Ceretto, from Citra to Col Sandago, from Col Vetoraz to Domini di Castellare di Castellina, from Fantini Vini to Fontanafredda, from Gaja to Garofoli, from G.D. Vajra to Isole e Olena, from Pizzolato to La Guardiense, from Antinori to Masciarelli, from Michele Chiarlo to Montelvini, from Mazzolino to Piera Martellozzo, from Orsogna to Parusso, from Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine to Perlage Winery, from Piccini 1882 to Planeta, from Gianni Gagliardo to Ruggeri, from Sandrone to Serena Wines 1881, from Tenuta San Guido to Terre del Barolo, from Tommasi Family Estates to Umberto Cesari, from Valdo to Varvaglione, from Velenosi to Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano to Zeni 1870, passing through as those consortia of Morellino di Scansano, Vini d’Abruzzo, Doc delle Venezie, Chianti, Prosecco Doc and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg: these are just a few of the more than 250 Italian exhibitors taking part in Vinexpo Paris - Wine Paris, staged from February 13 to 15, 2023 in Paris, Porte de Versailles, where the big star, however, will be, above all, French wine, from Bordeaux to Champagne, from the Rhone Valley to the Loire and Alsace, and which will open the season of major international wine fairs (followed then by Prowein, in Dusseldorf, from March 19 to 21, and then Vinitaly, the premier event for Italian wine, from April 2 to 5, in Verona, ed.) An event that comes at the beginning of a 2023 that, net of a positive 2022 for international trade (with Italy just waiting for the record of more than 8 billion in exports to be made official, ed.) and some faint signs of a slowdown in inflation, sees the producers of Italy and the world confident, albeit worried about the increase in production costs, that (consequent) of their own price lists, and how the markets, especially in the large-scale distribution channel, might receive them.

Among many events, focuses and masterclasses, Italian wine will open the dances, on Monday, February 13, first with a focus “Between aroma and acidity, Friuli Venezia Giulia told by the vineyards”, at 9: 30, then “The art of the aperitif with Prosecco Superiore”, with suggested pairings between Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg bubbles and food, signed by SoWine with Consortium director Diego Tomasi, chef Gianmarco Gorni and Master of Wine Edouard Baijot. But, among the events of note, still on Monday, February 13, is the conference with Thorsten Hartmann, Director of Custom Analytics at Iwsr (International Wine & Spirits Research), who will talk about trends and forecasts for the alcoholic beverage market with a horizon to 2026. Not to be missed, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., instead, is the tasting of the 2020 vintage of 100 grands Chateaux signed by the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux, but also the talk “Z (like Zebra?): the younger generation and their relationship with Wine and Spirits”, allore at 11:30 a.m., where they will talk about how young people relate to alcoholic beverages between concern for the environment and health, wellness and sobriety, with Marie Mascrè, Founder & Ceo of SoWine.

On Tuesday, February 14, on the other hand, another curiosity of the moment will be discussed, that represented by the relationship between “Nft and wine, myths and realities”, in an in-depth discussion in which the first “White paper” on the subject signed by “La Wine Tech” will be presented, plus appointments that will follow starting at 10: 15, at which Maxime De Bure, Ceo of Wine Funding, Guillaume Jourdain, CEO of Winechain ad Amaury Kalk, Investment Director Innovation of Demeter Im - Vitirev Innovation, among others, will speak. At 11:30 a.m., however, the focus shifts to “Champagne: shipments in 2022 and future prospects” with David Chatillon and Maxime Toubart, co-presidents of the Comité Champagne, while, at 12:30 p.m., the lights will be on another interesting topic for the future of the sector. Namely, that of de-alcoholized wines, in the panel “De-alcoholized wines: the challenges of a new diversification market for wine by B&S Tech”, with, among others, Jean-Claude Ruf, scientific director of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, and Ignacio Sanchez Recarte, secretary general Ceev - Comité Europeénne Entrerprises Vins. At 2:30 p.m., for those who dream of investing in the vineyard, they will talk about how to do it successfully and how to avoid mistakes, with, among others, David Lawton, Cedo of WI&NE - Wine Invest and New Expert, among the leading international specialists in the field. But there will also be a return to talk about Italian wine, at 2:30 p.m., with a masterclass on Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, with master of wine Jeremy Cukierman, and the president of the Consorzio Vini d’Abruzzo, Alessandro Nicodemi. At 4 p.m., again, focus on “Luxury Redefined: How to Adapt to a World in Transition”, again with SoWine, and on the same thematic line will go the meeting on “Democratizing Champagne, Risk or Opportunity”, with, among others, Christophe Juarez, Ceo of Groupe Terroirs & Vignerons de Campagne, and Camille Jullien Gilardi, co-founder of Champagne Epc.

On Wednesday, February 15, there will be a discussion on “Researching new grape varieties adapted to climate change”, with Régis Cailleau and Olivier Yobregat , of the Iinstitut Français de la Vigne et du Vin, at 9 a.m. 30, while at 10 a.m. there will be a spotlight on “Decarbonization of the sector: an inevitable investment”, with OIV Director General Pau Roca, while at 2 p.m. there will be a discussion on the highly topical issue of “New labeling rules and opportunities”, with, among others, Marina Malherbe, Policy Officer Eu Wine Committee of Ceev, and Camille De Potter, Head of Prevention & Strategy at Pernod Ricard.

“High lights” of an event that is celebrated “under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron”, and marks the restart of the major international wine fairs in 2023: Vinexpo Paris - Wine Paris, staged from February 13 to 15, in Paris, will then be followed by Prowein, in Dusseldorf, from March 19 to 21, and then by Vinitaly, the prince event of Italian wine, in Verona, from April 2 to 5.

Copyright © 2000/2023