Vineyards: the most valuable ones from Barolo then Bolgheri, catching up with Brunello di Montalcino

Exposure, soil composition, altitude, the prestige of the appellation, whether or not it is bordered by vineyards already owned or not, the age and health of the vineyards already planted, the commercial success and price positioning of the individual bottles that are born from those vineyards, and so on: there are so many different characteristics that give value to a vineyard, such that determining how much an individual plot is actually worth is a difficult task. And while keeping within the framework of scissors between minimum and maximum values that in certain appellations see such differences as to mean everything and nothing, updating its rough estimates was once again the Crea - Council for Research in Agriculture and Analysis of Agricultural Economics. According to whose estimates, at the top remain the vineyards of Barolo, which would sprout values between 250,000 euros and 2 million euros per hectare, although the chronicles of acquisitions and investments that we have gradually reported, a denomination where by now one buys by square meters rather than hectares, in the most prestigious cru, such as Cannubi, to give an example among the most famous, one even reaches the monstrous figure of 4 million euros per hectare. On the podium, however, Bolgheri, the protagonist of tumultuous growth in recent years, has joined the Brunello di Montalcino vineyards: in both cases the value of the vineyards starts at 250,000 euros per hectare, as in Barolo, but the ceiling is estimated at around 1 million euros.

Just at the foot of this podium of vineyard value (although they have the highest minimum estimate) are the very rare vineyards in the Lake Caldaro area of South Tyrol, which start at as much as 440,000 euros per hectare and go up to 900,000. Then there are the vineyards of Valdobbiadene, from which Prosecco Docg is made, which quote between 300,000 and 600,000 euros per hectare, while still in South Tyrol, vineyards in the Bassa Val Venosta and those in the Valle Isarco of Bressanone would move between 300,000 and 500,000 euros, according to Crea. The same top listing for vineyards north of Trento, Trentodoc area, however, start at 220,000 euros. Still, closing out the top 10 are the vineyards of the Asolo Hills, which move between 250,000 and 350,000 euros, while ranging from 130,000 to 250,00 the Doc vineyards of the Brescian Hills.

Still, among the most highly rated vineyards in Italy, according to Crea, are the vineyards of Chianti Classico, one of the most beautiful and untouched territories in the Belpaese, where for a hectare, on the Florentine side you go from 90,000 to 210,000 euros, while for those on the Sienese side, again according to Crea, you spend a little less, between 90,000 and 150,00 euros. Still, come the DOC vineyards of the Bergamo Hills, between 120,000 and 200,000, with the same ceiling as those of Rosso di Montalcino, which start, however, at 80,000 euros. Also well priced are those of the small Valle d'Aosta, and in particular Chambave, between 100,000 and 170,000 euros per hectare. Still, jumping from territory to territory, the quotations of the heroic vineyards of little Pantelleria are intriguing, between 120,000 and 140,000 euros per hectare, according to Crea (Crea - Council for Research in Agriculture and Analysis of Agricultural Economics), as well as the terraced ones of Valtellina, between 80,000 and 130,000 euros per hectare.

While in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a land mainly of great white wines, they range from 50,000 to 120,000 euros per hectare in the Collio area, and from 60,000 to 110,000 in the Colli Orientali area. While those of Moscato in the territory of Canelli, land of Asti, move between 70,000 and 100,000 euros per hectare. On the slopes of Mount Etna, Sicily’s wine diamond, they range from 45,000 to 95,000 euros per hectare. While the “cheapest” vineyards in Italy, according to Crea data, are those in the Cannonau area of Ogliastra, Sardinia, where between 12,000 and 17,000 euros are enough for a hectare of vineyard. Data, these, published today on the Crea website, which come only a few days after the anticipations on the “Land Market Survey”, which confirms a substantial stability in the buying and selling of agricultural land in 2023, with the increase in the average price that, on 2022, was just under 1 percent for a value that is around 22,800 euros per hectare.

