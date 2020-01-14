“Vini Migranti”, the exhibition for wine on the edge of the world (in Montelupo Fiorentino, Tuscany)

The world of wine is certainly not just goblets and tastings: behind it there is a system made up of people and, something that is no longer taken for granted these days, of solidarity, of crossed borders and broken barriers. And all this is what lies behind “Vini Migranti”, the wine festival at the edge of the world staged in Tuscany (Montelupo Fiorentino, Florence, January 19 and 20).

The review n. 1 is preparing to host over 50 winemakers from all corners of the globe, each with its own history: from the white wine produced by Palestinian and Israeli winemakers in Bethlehem, to that produced by a winemaker who fled to Lebanon from Syria, who cultivates Cabernet in a land expropriated to Hezbollah, from the “shamanic” wine that comes from a 120-year-old vineyard on the border between Mexico and the USA, to producers from Champagne, Cava and Hungary, as well as a group of Italian producers, from North to South of the Boot, all gathered for two days of good wine, the discovery of the differences that unite, and the stories of lives that the wine has saved.

“Vini Migranti” was born from a group of restaurateurs, wine merchants, drinkers and their desire to bring together a number of wine producers from all over the world. The aim is to broaden the vision of wine throughout the world parallel in a Tuscan context already known for its wine culture: in this sense, it represents an opportunity to give space to small and unique wineries that become spokesmen of an original, rebellious and cultural message that in the very complicated historical moment in which we are, can only be good for everyone.

