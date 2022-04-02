Vinitaly customized for wine lovers: Verona between music, events, and tastings.

The future of Vinitaly 2022 is that of an event increasingly customized to exhibitors, and therefore producers, and buyers, both national and international. Where the wine lover will still have his place, but with a center of gravity destined to move gradually from the fair to the city. Verona, after all, has always been the heart of the biggest Italian wine fair (and among the first in the world), and with “Into the Wine” is preparing to become the 4 days theater, where it will welcome wine lovers within its walls among events, tastings, concerts, shows, music, performances, itineraries to discover the city and guided tours. First of all, great music, at the Cortile Mercato Vecchio, with the concerts of Fast Animal and Slow Kids (April 8), Roy Paci (April 9), Joe Bastianich and the Third Class (April 10) and Morgan (April 11).

The wine will be the protagonist of “Il Vino al Centro”, between Piazza dei Signori, Loggia di Fra Giocondo, Loggia Antica and Torre dei Lamberti, with the wines of ViVite, the Enoteca dei Vini Cooperativi and the discovery of sustainable wines with workshops, masterclasses and thematic meetings, and of “Sparkling & Mixology”, in the Cortile Mercato Vecchio, dedicated to Italian bubbles and the world of cocktails. At “Spices”, in the Courtyard, gourmet chocolate combined with a selection of sweet and special wines is the protagonist, among artists, painters, sculptors and performers.

The Loggia Antica in Piazza dei Signori, an inaccessible historical site full of ancient charm, will instead host educational tours and special tastings on Italian organic wines, with the “Biols” project. And again, the thematic talks dedicated to the green stage, designed to share the values of Italian wine production, increasingly attentive to quality and sustainability, and the stories and show cooking of such personages as the master of haute patisserie Iginio Massari, chef Giorgio Barchiesi alias Giorgione, and Tracy, the winner of Masterchef.

