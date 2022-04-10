“Vinitaly International Award” to Pio Cesare and to Thomas Matthews of “Wine Spectator”

To Pio Cesare, for the category “Italy”, in the “International” section. The historic winery symbol of Barolo and Barbaresco was founded in Alba in 1881 and stands within the millenary city walls. Pio Boffa, the charismatic leader who died prematurely in 2021, brought it to world fame. Today, it is led by his young daughter, Federica Boffa (who received the recognition together with her cousin Cesare Benvenuto, who was Pio Boffa’s right arm, ed.). Pio Cesare’s wines have for decades been among the best ambassadors of the Langhe and of Made in Italy in the world. To Thomas Matthews for the promotion of the diversity of Italian wine in America during his long career in “Wine Spectator” and as executive editor of the most widespread magazine in the States whose rise he has experienced from within under the guidance of the publisher Marvin Shanken, but also for the “OperaWine” project, born in 2015 thanks to the collaboration with Veronafiere and Vinitaly. Here are the winners of the “International Award” of “Vinitaly 2022”, the recognition that since 1996 has inscribed outstanding personalities from Italy and abroad in the world of wine and winemaking, particularly distinguished in terms of their work in the international context, it was unveiled yesterday at the gala dinner on the eve of edition n. 54, from today to 13 April at Veronafiere in Verona. Among the winners, also Sarah Heller, the youngest Master Of Wine in Asia Pacific, “Wine Communicator of the Year” of the International Wine & Spirit Competition (Iwsc). Wine expert, visual artist and TV presenter, Heller is also wine editor of “Asia Tatler”, as well as columnist of “Club Oenologique”, and since 2018 she collaborates with the Vinitaly International Academy. Her wine video courses have reached nearly 8 million students.

