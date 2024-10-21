Vinitaly.Usa debuts in Chicago manning the world’s most important wine market

“With Vinitaly in the U.S. we are responding to the demand for quality that consumers all over the world have and that Italy can offer. Obviously, it is not enough to have exceptional products, but it is necessary to know how to promote them in a synergistic way, and this initiative with the many buyers present we can already say that it is a challenge won, so much so that even the French have asked to participate. Italy, therefore, is opening up new paths and the others, who were previously considered the ones dictating the line, in some cases, would also like to join us in a proposal to the market that offers quality”. This is how the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, toasted the debut of Vinitaly.Usa, in Chicago, which closes today, and which in the most famous city in Illinois, and among the economic capitals of the United States that, for Italian wines, are the first foreign landing place (1.1 billion euros export in the first 7 months of 2024, at +7.3% on the same period 2023), brought together 1,500 accredited buyers, horeca and Gdo operators, 230 Italian companies present, and 1,650 labels for tasting. An important debut in the most important wine market, and where Italy is the leader in value and volume.

A primacy to be cultivated, including through “intense diplomatic action, to encourage exports, and wine has a leading role in this effort. Initiatives such as Vinitaly.Usa are virtuous examples of public-private partnerships and exceptional tools for promoting our know-how”, Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani said in a message. Reiterating the importance of the synergy between companies and institutions, as did Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo and Verona Mayor Damiano Tommasi, was also the president of Ita - Italian Trade Agency, Matteo Zoppas, who reiterated “the strong action of the system-Country on a fundamental market for the products created with great ability by Italian entrepreneurship, and the strategic vision of this shared project has been rewarded”.

A debut, that of Vinitaly, in Chicago, which was also toasted by the Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker, who recalled “the strong link between wine and Illinois, where there has been great quality wine production for over 150 years. This is the reason”, Pritzker continued, “why we are really happy to share days like this with you, because I think the spirit of the successes you have achieved in Italy should be shared here with us as well. The U.S. is the biggest market for Italian wine. But that is not the only reason why our connection with you is so close. Chicago is a true testament to the influence Italians have had here in our country. From food to art to culture to architecture to agriculture. The connections are many and can be found throughout our city”.

A link, that between Italy and the U.S., which, in wine, finds one of its best examples. Suffice it to say that “sales of Italian wine in the United States have more than doubled in value in the last two decades, for an increase of 148%, and in 2024 they could reach close to 1.9 billion euros, the highest ever”, recalled Coldiretti, among the many agricultural or wine supply chain representatives who participated in Chicago (Confagricoltura, Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv, Federvini ...). The U.S., Coldiretti recalled on data from the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), is the world’s top wine consumer with 33.3 million hectoliters, and for Italy represents the most important market in value. But Italy, the agricultural organization still recalls, is also the main supplier by volume to the States, with 450 million bottles sold. “A quarter is represented by Prosecco, which is the most popular among American consumers, although there are now more and more labels from the different regions that have gained notoriety among starry-eyed gourmets. With wine as an extraordinary ambassador of Made in Italy, it also has a driving effect on vacations, so much so that 90% of American tourists indicate Italian wine and food as the first reason of choice for spending their vacations in the Belpaese, according to a survey carried out by Coldiretti and the specialized platform “I Love Italian Food” (Ilif), a nonprofit association whose mission is to publicize and defend the true Italian food and wine culture in the world”. “The participation, in Chicago, is part of the initiatives that Coldiretti is carrying out to promote Italian wine, starting with the communication of its values, and in this perspective, our thanks can only go to all the entities that are sharing this commitment to support the country and agricultural producers: Ice, the Embassies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture”, explained Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini. ”Wine, vineyards and winemakers bring with them art, history, culture, traditions, conviviality, territories, landscapes, biodiversity, environmental protection, and wine tourism. A heritage to be defended on all markets, for which we hope for active support from Europe as well”.

But, in the meantime, Italian wine must look to the future strong in its quality and value, as recalled, from the U.S., by Albiera Antinori, at the head of one of the most important Italian wine companies, and president of Federvini (Gruppo Vini): “the excellence of Italian wine is expressed through the synthesis of history, territory and culture. In a competitive global market, events such as the “New York Wine Experience” by Wine Spectator (staged in recent days in New York) and Vinitaly.Usa prove to be strategic opportunities to reaffirm the supremacy of Made in Italy, in the United States, which is confirmed to be a market in which Italian wine has all the cards to achieve further goals”.

Copyright © 2000/2024