Vinoway: Alessandro Regoli, WineNews editor, best Italian wine and food journalist 2023

“Turning a passion into a profession, for more than 40 years, well before the birth of WineNews (in 2000, ed.) and the food and wine boom on the web, it has been telling the world of Italian wine and agriculture as an inexhaustible source of stories from the past, present and trends for the future, which become of general interest when linked to the best current news. News about agriculture, but also about economics, culture, science, even politics and news, which inform a potentially vast audience because they don't just talk about wine and food, but bring them closer and educate them about their complex world”: for this reason, “Vinoway Wine Selection” 2024, an event dedicated to Italian wines of excellence and the most influential figures in the wine industry, at Castello Monaci Resort, in Salice Salentino, in recent days, awarded WineNews editor Alessandro Regoli as the best Italian wine and food journalist 2023.

The “Lifetime Achievement Award” went to the “WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher (patron of the “Merano WineFestival”, one of the most important wine salons in Italy and beyond); Lorenzo Landi was chosen as the “Best Italian Oenologist”, Gian Piero Romana the “Best Italian Agronomist”, Chiara Giannotti the “Best Italian Communicator” (wine.tv); Christian Scrinzi, president of Gruppo Italiano Vini (Giv) wineries, was awarded the “Prize for Wine Culture and Research”; Silvia Imparato, at the helm of the Campania-based Montevetrano label, was awarded the “Best Italian Wine Entrepreneur”, Jacopo Vagaggini the “Best Young Italian Winemaker”, Cristian Specogna of the Friuli-based Specogna estate, the “Best Italian Winemaker”. Ronco dei Tassi’s sales manager Enrico Coser was elected as the “Personality of the Year”; Francesco Cioria, sommelier and cellar manager of the historic San Domenico restaurant in Imola, the “Best Italian Sommelier”, and Francesco Cozza, of the historic VesConte of Palazzo Cozza Caposavi on Lake Bolsena, received the “Best Italian Wine and Hotel Entrepreneur Award”; Daniele Pasquali, sales manager of Vespa-Vignaioli per Passione, was selected as the “Best Italian Wine Promoter”. Vie di Romans was given the “VinArchitecture and Design Award”; Abruzzo-based Nodivino was elected Winery of the Year.

Again, among the awards, the “Partesa For Wine” went to Denis Pantini, director of the Agriculture and Food Industry Area and Wine Monitor by Nomisma Spa; the Omnia Technologies Award to Milena Lambri, researcher at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore; and the Enartis Award to Teodosio d’Apolito, owner of the wine consulting firm Vinifare. Awards for the best restaurants in the South (Cala Luna, in Cefalù), Center (Atto di Vito Mollica, in Florence) and North (Forme Restaurant, in Brescia), as well as for Italian wine consortia: from Novella Pastorelli, president Consorzio di tutela Primitivo di Manduria, to Francesco Monchiero, president Consorzio di tutela del Roero, from Cesare Avenia, president Consorzio di tutela Vini Caserta, to Vincenzo Cecci, president Consorzio di tutela Vini di Orvieto, to Libero Rillo, president Sannio Consorzio Tutela Vini.

The best wines, again according to “Vinoway Wine Selection” 2024, an event dedicated to outstanding Italian wines and the most influential figures in the wine industry, are:

Novelty of the Year:

Albino Armani - Foja Tonda Valdadige Terradeiforti Rosso Doc Casetta 2017

Best Red:

Argiolas - Turriga Rosso Igt Isola dei Nuraghi 2019

Best Orange:

Borgo Savaian - Aransat Orange

Best Sparkling Wine:

Bosio - Girolamo Bosio Pas Dosè Spumante Docg Franciacorta 2016

Best Passito:

Ca' Rugate - Corte Durlo Passito Igt Veneto 2015

Special Winery Reserve Awards:

Il Pollenza - Il Pollenza Rosso Igt Marche 2006

Vespa Vignaioli per Passione - Raccontami Rosso Doc Primitivo Di Manduria 2014

Best White:

La Scolca - d'Antan Secco Bianco 2009

Viticoltore Antonio Mazzella - Vigna Del Lume Bianco Doc Ischia 2022

Best Rosé:

Palamà - Metiusco Rosato Igp Salento 2022

Best Fortified Wine:

Tiberi David - Vino Cotto Stravecchio di Loro Piceno 2001

Winery of the Year:

Nododivino - Abruzzo

