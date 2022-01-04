“Vintage Prosecco - Christmas”, the bubbles “signed” by Queen Elizabeth

The holidays are almost over, Befana Day (Epiphany) is the last one to celebrate. Now it is time to go back to everyday life, that is, back to the rhythms of full workdays, and perhaps have a glass of wine with friends in the evening. This is especially true in England, where the pub is a religion, and Prosecco has long been part of the ritual. In Great Britain - Italy’s number two foreign market for value, behind the US – Prosecco has millions of fans, including Queen Elizabeth, who became a producer at the age of 95. Just before the end of the year holidays she launched her “Vintage Prosecco - Christmas”, which sells for 15 Sterling pounds, in 200ml bottles at the Royal Sandrigham Estate in Norfolk. It is the label under which the Royal Family also markets the “Celebration Gin” and a beer. Prosecco comes from Italy, of course. It is Prosecco Vigna Dogarina di Campodipietra, produced by Vivo Cantine di Campodipietra in Salgareda (Treviso). Therefore, the absolutely universal popularity of Prosecco bubbles has been consecrated in England, and they are also loved by Queen Elizabeth, who rarely drinks in public, but rather in the privacy of Buckingham Palace, where she often prefers a dry martini.

Copyright © 2000/2022