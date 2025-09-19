Vulture is “Città Italiana del Vino” 2026: an award to its millennial culture

In the heart of Basilicata, the Vulture expands as a mosaic of volcanic hills, ancient vineyards, and villages rich in history: a landscape which has told the story of vine and wine culture for centuries. This territory, custodian of Aglianico del Vulture, one of Southern Italy’s most prestigious wines, has been named as the new “Città Italiana del Vino” “Italian Wine City” for 2026 by Città del Vino, the association of Italian municipalities with the highest wine vocation, thanks to the joint candidacy of 14 Lucanian towns: Ripacandida (lead municipality), Rionero in Vulture, Melfi, Ginestra, Barile, Rapolla, Genzano di Lucania, Atella, Acerenza, Palazzo San Gervasio, Lavello, Forenza, Venosa, and Maschito. Established in 2021, the award annually recognizes an Italian wine territory, aiming to promote its cultural, environmental, gastronomic, and economic uniqueness through a program of events and activities. Vulture prevailed over candidacies from the Abruzzi, Sicily, and Veneto, standing out for its strategic vision and ability to build networks among municipalities, with the ambition of becoming a national laboratory for territorial development.

According to Città del Vino president Angelo Radica, “the high quality of all four candidacies demonstrates the importance this recognition has gained, which is a source of great satisfaction for our association. Vulture launches a challenge which, in a sense, can become a symbol for Italy’s inland areas, where viticulture can be a driver of regeneration and relaunch”. These candidacies, of which it is important to underline, “first and foremost, their value and importance, and for the fact that they represent the North, Center, and South of our country. The four examined dossiers are the result of significant reflection and planning. The chosen project emphasized the connection with territorial development, with the ambition of becoming a true national laboratory”, underlines Paolo Corbini, director of Città del Vino.

The baton will thus pass from the Castelli Romani, current holders of the title, to the municipalities of Vulture, who are preparing for a year of wine tourism and cultural initiatives designed to attract experts, enthusiasts, and visitors, promoting wine and the territory in a virtuous synergy between tradition and innovation.

