Wanted: Young talented people passionate about wine. The “World Wine Pro” project by Ethica Wines

The mission of the “World Wine Pro” project is aimed at recruiting and training young, talented, wine-loving people to enter the world market. This is the initiative that Ethica Wines - a young company (more than 60 professionals, whose average age is 35), which imports and distributes Italian wines in the United States, Canada and Asia - has developed to increase its commercial organization and offer a concrete job opportunity in a rapidly expanding sector. To date, four presentation events have been held in four Italian Universities (24Ore Business School in Milan, Sant’Anna University School in Pisa, Bologna Business School and University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo), to look for young Italian ambassadors of wine and culture. During the events, Ethica Wines told its story and how to become part of its team, which is helping to spread the values of Italian wine around the world.

“We are looking for talented and special young people”, Francesco Ganz, who founded Ethica Wines in 2014, which now boasts revenues of 87 million US dollars, and has headquarters in Miami, a back office in Trento and an office in Shanghai, explained, “who want to express their potential and grow professionally by competing in a world of excellence, such as Italian wine”. “World Wine Pro” is a 22-month plan that offers a full immersion learning experience and will give you the opportunity to develop an international career in the wine industry. Those who have no management and sales experience will also be supported by a young and dynamic team that will assist the new resources, providing all the knowledge and necessary tools to embark on a growth path. At the end of the selections, in October, the young people chosen will be introduced to the wine world during a four-month training period in Italy, conducted by the Ethica Wines team, an indispensable step to transfer the culture, values and company mission. The program provides studying the fundamentals of viticulture and oenology, the various expressions and typologies of Italian regional viticulture, sales techniques, as well as visits to the Italian wineries Ethica Wines represents. In other words, it is truly a full immersion in the Italian vineyard to discover the excellent wines that make up the company’s portfolio.

Once the training phase has been completed, the period in the field will begin. Eighteen months in the United States provided with a J-1 visa, to refine, together with the Ethica Wines sales force, their skills in daily activities. The opportunity is being hired on a permanent contract, transferred to the assigned territory and beginning to work as an Area Sales Manager. “It is an ambitious and demanding project”, the founder Francesco Ganz, continued, “but we want to grow and we are betting on young, talented people, offering them the opportunity to work in an equally young, innovative and dynamic company. We are not looking simply for salespeople, but rather communicators, who want to make known, through wine, the beauty of our territories, and the Italian culture and lifestyle that the whole world loves”.

