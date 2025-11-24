When satire reinterprets wine: the most beautiful cartoons arrive from Italy and Saudi Arabia

The common thread is wine, reinterpreted through the sharp language of satire: Italian artist Tommaso Gianno, with “Peace and Wine” in the over-30 category, and Ameen Alhabarah from Saudi Arabia, with “Prisoner of the bottle” in the under-35 category, are the winners of “Spirito di Vino”, edition No. 26 of the international satirical cartoon contest organized by Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia - Friuli-Venezia Giulia Wine Tourism Movement. Over 300 cartoons from all over the world were reviewed by a prestigious jury. Now, an exhibition at Casa Krainer in Gorizia (running from today until December 5) celebrates the thirty finalists, the master cartoonists on the jury, and honors honorary president Giorgio Forattini.

“Spirito di Vino - commented president of Movimento Turismo del Vino Fvg Elda Felluga - confirms its mission, which is to unite wine, culture, and satire on a single international stage, where every cartoon is a toast to freedom of thought and the pleasure of looking at reality with an extra touch of irony”.

The winners were selected by the contest international jury from over 300 entries, once again confirming the event ability to attract diverse perspectives, styles, and sensibilities, all connected by the red thread of wine and satire. The jury is made up of current president Alfio Krancic (cartoonist), Emilio Giannelli (cartoonist), Valerio Marini (cartoonist), Gianluigi Colin (art & cover editor of La Lettura - Corriere della Sera), Aldo Colonetti (philosopher, Politecnico di Milano), Fede & Tinto (hosts of Decanter - Rai Radio 2), Carlo Cambi (food and wine journalist), Franz Botré (editor-in-chief of Spirito di Vino), Enzo Rizzo (vicedirector of Spirito di Vino), Silvestro Serra (director of Touring), and Elda Felluga (president of Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia).

“This year too - continued Felluga - we saw strong participation from cartoonists, with works coming from different countries and cultures. The common thread remains wine, reinterpreted through the biting language of satire, embracing themes such as current events, customs, and history. Spirito di Vino arose 26 years ago and has become an observatory on the present, where wine meets satire to tell the story of a changing world”.

Among the 30 finalists, other winners in the under-35 category include Malika Giovannievna Romanova (Italy) with “Veni vini vici” (second place) and Mojtaba Heiderpanah (Iran) with “I’m tipsy” (third place). In the over-35 category, second prize went to Ukrainian artist Oleksy Kustovsky for the cartoon “Dove of Wine”, while third place was shared by Italians Lamberto Tomassini with “Vini italiani in Usa” - “Italian wines in the Usa” and Elisa Vallarino with “Bianchi”. The Special Prize - Cover Award went to Mexican artist Arturo Rosas for “Kiss”.

Alongside the finalist cartoons, the exhibition at Casa Krainer in Gorizia, open until December 5, also features works by the master cartoonists on the jury: a special corner is dedicated to one of the greatest masters of Italian satire Giorgio Forattini. A section showcases a selection of cartoons he created over the 25-year history of “Spirito di Vino”, in memory of the honorary president who recently passed away.

“For us, Forattini was not just an honorary president - continues Felluga - but a true travel companion: with his sharp, curious, and ironic gaze, he accompanied the growth of Spirito di Vino, helping make it an international benchmark. Dedicating a space to him in the exhibition is our way of saying thank you and keeping his spirit alive, which remains imprinted in many of the contest most significant pages”.

As every year, the selected cartoons have also inspired the “Spirito di Vino” calendar, which has become a collector item over time: the 2026 cover is dedicated to Via Rastello, one of Gorizia most picturesque streets, now a symbol of creativity and cultural rebirth, featuring the figure of philosopher and poet Carlo Michelstaedter.

Copyright © 2000/2025