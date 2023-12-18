White and rosé wines together account for more than half of world consumption. Red wines in decline

It may be, perhaps, because they generally have a lower alcohol content and therefore more versatile and with a more flexible “audience” of consumers, or because they manage to “embrace” the more “modern” tastes, young people in primis, of wine lovers. Whatever the motivation, the news is that, for the first time, white and rosé wines together account for more than half of global wine consumption with reds, on the other hand, dropping in the approval rating of wine lovers. This is reported by the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

Since the year 2000, there has been a significant change in wine consumer preferences: 43% of those consumed in 2021 were white, an increase of three percentage points since the turn of the century, while the percentage of red wines has dropped from just over half to 47%. Since its peak in 2007, red wine consumption has even declined by 15%, and in France alone, one of the big producing countries, sales have fallen by nearly half since the turn of the century. According to OIV data, over the same period, global consumption of white and rosé wine has increased by 10% and 17%, respectively. The boom in sparkling wines in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, in particular, has continued to drive this growth since 2010. Sales, in these countries, are offsetting the “decline” of countries with great tradition, such as France and Spain, where wine sales have declined significantly.

According to the data, the United States is the country with the highest consumption of white wine in the world, with a 65% increase between 2000 and 2021. White wines have also taken off in Russia, Australia and the United Kingdom, while consumption in Italy, the world's second largest white wine market, has remained stable. France is the largest sales market for rosé wines, accounting for one-third of global consumption, while rosé has grown fastest in the United Kingdom. Most red wine is consumed in the United States, China and Germany, with the United States and China showing growth since 2000.

