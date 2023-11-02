Who is the best wine critic in the world? “The Best Wine Critic of the World” kicks off

With their ratings and judgments, they are able not only to guide the tastes of wine lovers around the world, but, more importantly, the international wine market, decreeing the fortune (or misfortune) of the labels on the market: wine critics play a leading role in the industry, and some of them are considered true global benchmarks. From James Suckling to Jancis Robinson, from Jeb Dunnuck to Antonio Galloni, via Luca Gardini and Ian d’Agata (the only Italians in the race), there are all the top names competing for the title of “The Best Wine Critic of the World” promoted by Tastingbook, which calls itself the “world’s largest media platform on wine, created by thousands of professionals and wineries”. There are 39 finalists vying for the 2024 edition: voting is open and anyone can express their preference for what they consider the world’s most reliable and influential critic. The best will be proclaimed on January 31, 2024.
The world's best wine critic was chosen, for the first time, in 2017, with the election of James Suckling. The shortlist of finalists is chosen each year by Tastingbook professionals - wine merchants, importers, producers and sommeliers from around the world - selecting them from a list of 115 names. To qualify for the short list, a critic must receive at least 200 votes: getting to this step, then, is already a significant achievement and an important recognition by other wine professionals. In 2022 Luca Gardini had been elected “world’s best critic on Italian wine”, an important achievement that propelled him into the elite of world critics.
Focus - “The Best Wine Critic of the World” 2024: the 39 finalists
Tim Atkin
Antonio Galloni
Allen Meadows
Jeannie Cho Lee
Lisa Perrotti-Brown
Jancis Robinson
Erin Larkin
James Suckling
Andrew Caillard
Michel Bettane
Jeb Dunnuck
Axel Probst
Markus Del Monego
James Halliday
Stuart Pigott
Neal Martin
Jeff Leve
Richard Juhlin
Julia Harding
Peter Moser
Andrew Jefford
Essi Avellan
Jeremy Oliver
Huon Hooke
James Laube
Debra Meiburg
José Peñin
Izak Litwar
Ian D’Agata
Philippe Gaillard
Natalie MacLean
Luca Gardini
Christer Byklum
Matt Kramer
Richard Hemming
Stephen Tanzer
James Molesworth
Jean-Marc Quarin
Jamie Goode
