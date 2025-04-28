Wine (16.8 billion euros) drove European alcohol exports in 2024, up compared to 2019

2024 is long gone now, but continues to be a leading reference point for the wine world. It was one of the most difficult and challenging years, considering that global production was the lowest in the past 60 years, caused by effects of climate change, and the rise of “healthism” as well as the“ no and low alcohol” drinks, which fragmented the market. The year 2024 also reported positive data, however. For instance, the record exports that Italy achieved. Moreover, speaking of exports, last year was a plus at the European level as well for alcoholic beverages, as Eurostat reported that they reached 29.8 billion euros in value, a +10.9% increase compared to 2019 (when the value of exports was 26.9 billion euros), or the year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Wine was the driving force for exports, holding 56.2% share (equal to 16.8 billion euros) of all alcoholic beverages. Spirits and liqueurs took second place, at 29.7% of the total (8.9 billion euros), followed by beer at 11.5% (3.4 billion euros). Cider, pear cider, mead (alcoholic honey wine), sake and other fermented beverages accounted for 1.7% (0.5 billion euros), while Vermouth and other wines flavored with plants or aromatics, totaled 1% (0.3 billion euros).

In 2024, France was by far the European Union’s main exporter of alcoholic beverages to countries outside EU borders, totaling 12.1 billion euros, and 41% of the total. This result was obtained mainly thanks to wine (66.7%, 8.1 billion euros). Italy took second place, at 6 billion euros (20% of total European Union exports to non-EU countries), which is primarily (81.1%, 4.9 billion euros) linked to wine exports. Spain and the Netherlands exported 2.5 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, respectively (8% each). Wine was the most significant category for Spain 1.6 billion euros ), while beer was the main category for the Netherlands (1.3 billion euros).

In 2024, the United States was the main destination for alcoholic beverages from the European Union, totaling 8.9 billion euros (30% overall), while more than half of this value, that is, 4.9 billion euros, was linked to wine exports, while 2.9 billion euros to spirits and liqueurs. The United Kingdom was Italy’s second trading partner, reaching 4.9 billion euros (17% of the total), which came mainly from wine exports (68%, 3.3 billion euros). China, Canada (at 1.6 billion euros each), and Switzerland (1.4 billion euros) followed, however we must mention a distinction, and that is, exports of alcoholic beverages to Canada and Switzerland were “driven” first by wine, while instead exports to China were driven first by spirits and liqueurs (0.7 billion euros, 45%), and then by wine (0.5 billion euros, 34%).

Copyright © 2000/2025