Wine and acquisitions: 50% of Maia to Cielo e Terra, Guado al Re (Suvereto) changes ownership

News on acquisition, mergers and partnerships between wine companies from many territories of Italy continues to arrive. Come from Veneto, with the Cielo e Terra winery, founded in 1999 by the union between the Cielo family and the winemakers of the Cantine Colli Berici (2,000 hectares of vineyards between Vicenza and Verona, and a turnover of 60 million euros in 2021), acquired 50% of the Maia grand, focused on the sparkling wine of Garda Lake, “creating a new alliance in the wine industry for the enhancement of the area’s sparkling wines” explains a note. An operation with which Cielo e Terra “decides to expand its branch of action in the Horeca channel and in the premium segment of sparkling wines, meeting the taste of a modern and international consumer and also fully responding to the demand for light wines for special moments of the Millenial generation”. “A pioneer in the Soft Luxury segment of the sparkling wine market, Maia bases its roots on a clear and well-defined production strategy, namely that of maintaining gradual growth over time without chasing numbers at the expense of quality. A counter-current vision that starts from a limited annual production of 50,000 bottles intending to double the grounding of a product strictly in line with the expectations of its public every year”. The Vicenza company, in addition to the purchase of the Garda brand, has signed a partnership agreement with the United Studio agency, founder of the same brand, to create a real creative “Hub” within the same Cielo e Terra.

From Tuscany and more precisely from Suvereto, in Val Cornia, comes the news of the change of ownership for Gualdo del Re, a winery famous for its merlot (a company of 40 hectares of which, today, 22 are vineyards) which passed from the Rossi family to the new Società Africola Gdr, owned by the pistoian entrepreneur Mauro Gestri, majority shareholder, and Davide Bianchi, an Italia-Swiss entrepreneur, originally from Suvereto. A change of ownership, as often happens, in the name of continuity, given that the winemaker Barbara Tamburini (Best Oenologist of the Year” 2019 for the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier-Bibenda)

