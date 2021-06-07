Wine and acquisitions between Langhe and Monferrato: Cantine Coppo join the Gruppo Dosio

Reinforcing the bond between Langhe and Monferrato, Unesco heritage, putting together forces and resources to evolve and grow on the markets: so much foresees the agreement, the umpteenth of mergers and acquisitions of these weeks in the world of wine, which sees the historic Cantine Coppo from Canelli, strong with 52 hectares in the areas of Canelli, Agliano Terme, Castelnuovo Calcea, Gavi and up to Barolo, in the Langhe, and its own cellars in the "Underground Cathedrals" of Canelli Unesco Heritage, enter under the aegis of the Gruppo Dosio, a Piedmontese reality led by Gianfranco Lanci, one of the most important managers in the world in the field of information technology (former president and Ceo of Acer group, today president and Coo of Lenovo group), and which has 42 hectares of vineyards which extend from Langhe to Monferrato, besides the winery of La Morra, on Serradenari hill.

From today, therefore, the Gruppo Dosio becomes the “parent company” of Cantine Coppo (the figures and terms of the partnership are confidential, ed), but things will go on under the sign of continuity, since, explains a note, Roberto Coppo remains responsible for the productive part of Cantine Coppo, Paolo Coppo and his son Luigi Coppo remain responsible for the commercial part, while Roberto and Luigi Coppo will also be part of the Board of Directors of the Gruppo Dosio: “the agreement with Cantine Coppo represents above all the opportunity to take up the challenge for a real “smart agriculture” aimed at the integration of digital technologies with the objective of making the times marked by nature, to which we owe an essential respect, communicate with all the elements of technological innovation available today”, explains Gianfranco Lanci.

“Entering the Gruppo Dosio - comments the Coppo family - means looking to the future with the intention of writing a new page in a story that will remain all-Italian and deeply rooted in the values, mission and skills with which the family has developed the brand in over 125 years”.

