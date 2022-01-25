Wine and acquisitions, the majority of the Trentino Orion Wines to the cooperative Terre Cevico

A transaction announced in November 2021 as a “partnership agreement”, has seen, in fact, Consorzio Cooperativo Terre Cevico, one of the most important realities of Italian wine cooperation (with a turnover of 164.3 million euros in the financial year 2020/21, up 3.2% on the previous year) acquire the majority of Orion Wines, a company based in Trentino, in Lavis, which produces wines from all the most important regions of Italy (founded in 2010 and capable of a turnover of 30 million euros). This is revealed by an official note from the bank Crédit Agricole Italia, which “provided a €6 million loan to support the acquisition of the majority of Orion Wines Sarl by Centro Vinicolo Cooperativo Terre Cevico”.

A natural evolution of a ten-year collaboration, the one between the Trentino-based winery and the Romagna-based group led by Marco Nannetti, which brings together 5,000 winegrowing families cultivating 7,000 hectares of vineyards, and with 20 wineries, with headquarters in Lugo, Ravenna, Emilia Romagna (and which recently also took over 75% of Cantine Montresor, in Valpolicella). And yet another sign of a process of concentration and aggregation that has been underway for years, and is increasingly intense, in the Italian wine scene.

