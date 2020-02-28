Wine and fairs: after the confirmation of the past few days, ProWein is back at risk for Coronavirus

The Dusseldorf fair, in an official note that confirms how much there are no certainties in these times, says that the International Trade Fair for Metalworking Technologies, which was supposed to take place from March 11 to 13, that is two days before the start of ProWein (scheduled for March 15 to 17), has been postponed to a date to be set, which the leaders of the fair, in recent days had confirmed to WineNews, while it is now back “sub judice”, with the Messe Dusseldorf that makes it known that it is considering what to do.

“We take very seriously the concerns about the coronavirus that are brought to our attention. The safety of our customers, partners, employees and neighbors is our top priority. We are in direct contact with the responsible health authorities and trust their guidance”, said Werner M. Dornscheidt, chairman of the Board of Management at Messe Düsseldorf. Words that undermine all certainty about the next edition of the world's largest wine fair.

Copyright © 2000/2020