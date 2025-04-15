Wine and labels, “Qr Codes for ingredients are good, but the risk of health warnings remains”

The National Council of the Unione Italiana Vini - UIV met in Canelli, in the historic Fratelli Gancia winery. Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the Italian Union of Wines, UIV, said that positive steps forward have been taken regarding wine labeling in the European Union, such as putting ingredients and nutritional values via QR Code. However, the“ threat” of health warnings on wine labels has not yet disappeared. Frescobaldi also expressed hope concerning the United States tariff issue, trusting in the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni’s visit with the US President, Donald Trump, scheduled at the White House, in Washington, on April 17th.

“The UIV National Council believes that the labelling specifications in the Wine Package presented by Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture, on March 28th are definitely a significant step forward. The proposed ruling as illustrated, represents progress in digitalizing information for consumers regarding ingredients and nutritional values through the use of the QR Code. However, during the Council meeting, contrary to what some press outlets have communicated, to date there has been no legal ruling that would prevent the use of health labels. Currently, the only viable way, Unione Italiana Vini added, “to intervene on labelling in terms of health recommendations is self-regulation. The wine sector can use pictograms (pregnancy, minors and attention when driving), or the QR Code, to convey the messages of moderation that it has always endorsed. Furthermore, as far as responsible consumption is concerned, companies refer to the Wine in Moderation responsibility program. This is a proactive move in view of the Irish health warnings coming into effect next March 2026”.

In the meantime, as we have mentioned, we are also looking at the United States. During the UIV Council (which included Fedele Angelillo, sole director of Mack & Schühle, and Alberto Marchisio, General Manager of Cadis 1898 - formerly Cantina di Soave), President Frescobaldi expressed his “ confidence in the evolution of negotiations on American tariffs in view of Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni’s mission, as she will meet Trump on April 17th. We are aiming for “zero for zero”, and also to move out of this context of uncertainty so that we can return to planning and working with our American partners. Thanks to the intervention and political finesse of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, who we had met before Vinitaly, American spirits have been excluded from the list of American products subject to Europe’s counter tariffs”.

