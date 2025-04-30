Wine and sponsor, a toast among wineries and sport which narrates made in Italy in the world

There is who remarks the bond with the territory, who that with the local sport tradition, who is historical partner, and who just became it, there is the most desired event, or the most widespread discipline, and there are the celebration bottle, or the official sponsor. In the modern world of sport, every centimeter of visibility can make the difference, and, also wine found, during the years, its street towards spotlights forging an increasingly more bidding bond with sport universe, retraced by WineNews. By watching, in these days, Bnl Italian Open of tennis, now occurring in Rome, it is possible to come across a straight and a backhand in some glasses of Asti Spumante, or Moscato d’Asti, since Consorzio Asti Docg is for the fourth consecutive year “Official Sparkling Wine” of the event. And, it will be possible to see toasting the wins of great champions of world tennis with the same Piedmontese sparkling wines also in November, at Nitto Atp Finals of Turin, where the Consortium, embracing 51 municipalities of the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, and Cuneo for an extension of 10,000 hectares entering in wine landscapes Humanity World Heritage, and an average production of 100 million bottles per year, confirmed to be “Silver Partner”.

Then, there is food: at Fan Village, at Foro Italico, also Eataly is present with its proposals ranging from spaghetti to hamburger of selected meats, cutting board pizzas, and salads with seasoned vegetables, sandwiches, and savory tarts, to remark that duo wine & food, which is rigorously made in Italy, strength point of the candidacy in 2025 of Italian Cuisine as Unesco Immaterial Heritage. And, therefore, it is not a case that, who will dress “Maglia Rosa” - “Pink T-Shirt” in the imminent “Giro d’Italia” (starting May, 9), will cycle along the food and wine territories and regions of Italy also wearing a patch with writing “Io amo la Cucina Italiana” - “I love Italian Cuisine” recalling the promotion campaign for Unesco recognition (awaited verdict in December, ed). With Sparkling Wine Cuvée Brut “Giro d’Italia” 2025, and the introduction Zerotondo”, the new alcohol free entirely made with 100% organic grapes, which are the official wines of “Corsa Rosa” and, also this year, made by Astoria Wines, historical reality of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, which, since 2012, goes along with all the official toasts of Giro d’Italia. And, from wine, one passes again to gastronomy because also Eataly is “Official Partner of “Giro”, to show to the world the best of our country.

But, before, there are the final fours of Champions League of volleyball, in Istanbul (May, 3.-4) with Imoco Volley of Conegliano, whose Naming Sponsor Prosecco Doc was confirmed for the tenth consecutive year which will confront, in the semifinal, Numia Vero Volley Milano, hoping to uncork bottles of the leader denomination of Italian export to celebrate the European title. With the Consortium of Prosecco Dop, which is also sponsor of Fisip (Italian Federation Winter Paraolympic Sports) waiting for Milano-Cortina 2026, after having been “Official Sparkling Wine” of Casa Italy during the Games of Paris 2024, taking part in the inauguration, and awarding the athletes with a magnum bottle.

Other sparkling wines, those of Trentodoc di Ferrari, have been, for four years, official partner of Formula 1 (since 2025, they left the place to French Moët & Chandon) sealing successes which entered in the history of motorsport – such as the record of 100 wins by Lewis Hamilton, and the first Monaco Gran Prix won by a Monegasque, Charles Leclerc – and, protagonists of some special rituals on the podium, such as the “shoey” of Daniel Ricciardo, and the explosive toast of Lando Norris: 292 jeroboam were uncorked on 73 podiums, and almost 250,000 bottles served in the best hospitality areas in the circuits during competition weekends. And, if also Juventus toasts Ferrari, from asphalt to open sea, the brand of Lunelli Group was official partner of the last America’s Cup of Sicilian team of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, challenging, among the others, the Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing, whose “Official Wine Supplier” was ColleMassari, winery of Montecucco (and, leader of the Group including also Grattamacco, in Bolgheri, and Poggio di Sotto, in Montalcino).

And, still, among others: Bosca, Piedmontese historical sparkling wine house founded in Canelli in 1831, which is“Official Sponsor” of Pro Recco, the most entitled water polo club in the world; Serena Wines 1881, historical family company in Conegliano, is Main Title Sponsor” of the International tournaments of Tennis in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, as well as exclusive supplier in Italy of wines by Novak Djokovic, the most winning tennis player ever; Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, wine group enclosing properties in the most beautiful and important regions of Italian winemaking, since three seasons, it is “Official Wine Supplier” of Inter, football club which is twenty times Italian Champion, and in power Italian Champion (but, football partnerships are many, as narrated at the tip-off of every competition to WineNews); or Banfi, which continues its path alongside the rugby Italian National team as official supplier with its wines, a bond consolidated since 2019, and based on some common values shared in great events such as Sei Nazioni; and, if “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” 2025, the most spectacular tournament of winter polo, and one of the most glamour events in St. Moritz, toasts with Asolo Prosecco Superiore Docg Extra Brut by famous company Villa Sandi, partner of the unique tournament “high goal” of the discipline, Zonin 1821, one of the most important private wine groups in Italy, is “Wine Sponsor della Pallacanestro Varese” - “Wine Sponsor of Basketball Varese”, ten times Italian Chamption of basket, and most entitled Italian team at an international level.

In short, the approach of wine world to sport in the form of advertising is expanding, and seems to be a winning formula for both the involved parts. It finds its peak in the win itself: when, to celebrate a success, the best bottle is opened to celebrate that “italian style”, and that made in Italy considered, all over the world, synonym of quality, authenticity, and elegance.

