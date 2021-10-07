Wine and sustainability: Feudi di San Gregorio is the first Equalitas certified Benefit Company

The goal of Feudi di San Gregorio, the Irpinia brand led by Antonio Capaldo including companies in Friuli Venezia Giulia (Sirch), in Bolgheri (Campo alle Comete), on Etna (Federico Graziani), in Basilicata (Basilisco), in Apulia (Ognissole) and in Cilento (Tempa di Zoè) is to create a sustainable business model that in every respect guarantees the future of the company, including all the stakeholders that comprise the company's reference community and the territory, adopting concrete and measurable sustainability objectives. In May 2021, the company inserted the legal status of Benefit Company in its statute - which must be certified non-profit each year, the same as the yearly financial statement of any company- and is the first company to obtain the Equalitas Corporate certification for the year 2021, a certifiable voluntary standard on wine sustainability based on three pillars: social, environmental and economic.

“The transformation into a Benefit Company was an important step for us, as well as the beginning of a path that over the years will allow us to preserve the community around us, therefore, trying to leave a better world than the one we have found”, commented Antonio Capaldo, president of Feudi San Gregorio, “obtaining the Equalitas certification is a fundamental step on this path. It is the confirmation of a commitment that we have undertaken for many years towards sustainable action, in environmental, social and economic terms. Along this path, we have developed numerous projects in recent years, from the implementation of cultivation methods with less and less impact (developed in partnership with National and International research centers), as well as adopting increasingly sustainable packaging components, using energy from renewable sources, and also social projects, such as participating, as a founding member, in the San Gennaro Foundation”.

Copyright © 2000/2021