Wine as an experience beyond the brand and the bottle: “Segni-Otranto Wine Telling Festival” is born

Many are good at describing wine. But not all of them are able to transform it into a story in order to make it an experience, not only of tasting, but also of traveling and knowing its territories. This is where “Segni - Otranto Wine Telling Festival” comes from, an idea of the journalist and “designer of ideas” Giacomo Mojoli and will take place from August 27 to 29 in the Moats of the Aragonese Castle in Otranto where, along with the classic wine tastings, the story of artists and musicians will be “combined”, along with producers and experts in design thinking, tourism, territory and communication, through the “medium” of wine, with a look at the new frontier of narration in a sector in which the sole story of the brand and the product is no longer enough.

Let’s take the famous restaurant-man and artist Joe Bastianich: he brought wine in the theater and on stage (but also on TV), telling it as an experience. And, for this reason, he is among the guests, also as a musician, of the first edition of the Festival “Segni” - produced by Idea Show in collaboration with Puglia Expò - together with Giovanni Allevi, one of the greatest pianists in the world, and important producers such as Marco Caprai, author of the rebirth and relaunch of Sagrantino di Montefalco, Emanuele Rabotti, owner of the prestigious Monte Rossa winery in Franciacorta, and Alessio Planeta, the contemporary history of Sicilian enology, along with Francesco Zurlo, dean of the School of Design of the Polytechnic of Milan, Massimiliano Apollonio, president of Movimento Turismo del Vino Puglia, journalist and writer John Brunton of “The Guardian” and “Lonely Planet”, Rocky Malatesta, president of the Consorzio di gestione della Riserva di Torre Guaceto, Pamela Raeli, editor of Food & Travel Italia, along with the director of WineNews, Alessandro Regoli, and many other experts of the planet wine.

Wine will play the role of director and will be able to keep together enology, ecology, economy and tourism, for a different way to understand the journey and the knowledge of new territories. Beyond the glass are, in fact, conceived three meetings with the guests of this first edition. To these will be added the “Wine Talk Show” curated by Duccio Armenio, sommelier and teacher of wine tasting and enography that, to 50 fans and wine lovers always in the three evenings, will propose suggestions in search of sensory and cultural connections between the Apulian vines and not only, accompanied by a guest for each evening: from food blogger Federica Stella Blasi, to wine journalist Barbara Politi, to Alfredo Polito, journalist and author of the book “La guerra del vino” (Manni Editore, 2010).

At the Wine Bar, instead, wine lovers will be able to taste the wines of the wineries hosted by the Festival, next to the great wines of Puglia. Last but not least, music: from 40 Fingers, an acoustic guitar quartet composed of Matteo Brenci, Emanuele Grafitti, Andrea Vittori and Marco Steffé (August 27), to Gianni Conte, pianist and singer of Renzo Arbore’s Italian Orchestra (August 28), and, finally, and obviously, Joe Bastianich and his folk and bluegrass band “La Terza Classe” (August 29).

The background is Apulia and Salento, one of the most important wine territories of Italy, and Otranto, one of the most beautiful cities, guardian of “treasures” such as the “Cycle of Months” of the Cathedral, which encloses in a single mosaic a whole year of man’s work, in which harvesting is not missing.

