Wine collection doesn’t stop: 241,000 euros in the Bolaffi “internet live” auction

The desire to collect great wines does not stop, in the world and in Italy, despite the pandemic that makes even the realization of wine auctions more difficult. Like the entire world of wine, these auctions are reorganized online, as was the case with Bolaffi, which, in an “internet live” auction held last night, March 16th, collected 241,000 euros, with a catalog in which 93% of the lots were sold. The Italian top lot is Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, with a selection of 5 bottles, from 1990 to 1997 (4,500 euros), and a lot composed of 2 magnums of 2014 (4,100 euros). The third best result is the one of Barbaresco Santo Stefano di Neive Etichetta Bianca 1970 by Bruno Giacosa, with 11 bottles (4,000 euros). Excellent results also for Tuscany, in particular 3 bottles of Masseto 2015 (2,500 euros), a selection of Brunello di Montalcino 1987 Case Basse Gianfranco Soldera (2,400 euros) and a vertical of Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido, from 1999 to 2014 (1,900 euros).

Moving on to France, between the success of the old champagnes and the great relaunch of Bordeaux, all awarded with brilliant results, Burgundy confirmed itself as the undisputed protagonist, with the prestigious Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. The top lots are the seven bottles of Grand Cru 1981, Echézeaux, Grands Echézeaux, Romanée St. Vivant and Romanée Conti (7,200 euros), the four bottles of Grand Cru 1997, Echézeaux, Grands Echézeaux, Romanée St. Vivant and Richebourg (5,600 euros), and the two bottles of La Tâche Grand Cru from 1994 and 1997 (5,000 euros). Worth mentioning are also two lots of the renowned producer Henri Jayer: a bottle of Échézeaux 1993 (3,900 euros) and two Bourgogne Rouge 1985 and 1993 (3,000 euros). In the chapter of distillates at the end of the catalog there is the top lot of the whole auction, the famous Black Bowmore 1964 (10,000 euros), together with Tormore 1966 by Samaroli (5,000 euros) and Macallan-Glenlivet 33 Years Old 70 Proof, Gordon&MacPhail (2,600 euros).

In 2021, the auction house plans to hold quarterly, online wine sales with sought-after catalogs but fewer lots than the two traditional annual auctions held through 2019. The next “internet live” event with fine wines and spirits is scheduled for June.

Copyright © 2000/2021