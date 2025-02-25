Wine consortia aim on digitization to be more connected with wineries

Wine consortia aim on digitization to be always connected with wineries. And, to foster the process, facilitate and manage the communication with all the actors of the supply chain effectively, the app of Consorzio dell’Asti Docg arises, the first in Italy to provide itself with this tool – created in collaboration with Credemtel, technological society of Gruppo Credem, and its subsidiary Mynet Srl-Società Benefit – dedicated to companies to be updated on all the activities of the consortium, and, at the meantime, have a virtual space for the management of documents. “We are the first consortium in Italy to put an intuitive and functional application at its members’ disposal to facilitate internal communication, inform in real time about our promotional initiatives, and, at the same time, ensure an increasingly more efficient management of all set of forms - comments Giacomo Pondini, director of Consorzio dell’Asti Docg - with this tool, moreover, we are capable of limiting the send of emails, and reduce paper waste in an optic of an increasingly more sustainable management also of our consortium organization”. The application is made up of two modules, explains the Consortium, i.e. “Showcase”, and “Locker”: with the first, members can receive the main internal news about he consortium up to the communications about the scheduled initiatives and promotional events; the second will facilitate the consultation, share, and archiving of documents, allowing, moreover, also the compilation of internal set of forms directly from the app. “Providing ourselves with a ad hoc application for members is a fundamental step allowing us to involve in real time, and actively, all our supply chain, starting from the actors of vine and wine production up to sparkling wine houses, wine-making companies, and cooperative wineries. Exactly, the supply chain represents at its best the requests of our territory, for this reason, it seemed not only important for us, but also necessary to build an increasingly more direct and in step with the times communication channel”, concludes Stefano Ricagno, president of the Consortium.

