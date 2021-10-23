Wine events: a new “Bordeaux Wine Week” is coming in June 2022

The calendar of the great international wine events has been upset by the Pandemic; however, it is now being recomposed for 2022 and has already scheduled, in chronological order, Vinexpo Paris & Wine Paris, in Paris from February 14th to 16th, ProWein, in Dusseldorf from March 27th to 29th, and then Vinitaly, in Verona from April 10th to 13th. In France, it seems they are working on a new format in Bordeaux, the capital city of one of the most famous wine territories in the world. It is also the historic headquarters of Vinexpo, which, as the organizers had intended, should have alternated with the Paris event, but instead, due to all the delays caused by the pandemic, would have risked, for the third year in a row, not being able to experience one of its wine trade fairs. However, it seems that it will now be held in the form of “Bordeaux Wine Week”, as the French magazine, Vitisphere reported.

“It is our duty to hold a Vinexpo event in Bordeaux. Because if it is not held there in 2022, it will never be there again”, said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium. And the idea, it seems, would be a weeklong event, in June 2022 (although the dates have not yet been confirmed). The project would include a series of events for both professionals and consumers, and no longer (or perhaps not only?) at the fair in the Gironde capital, but in different locations, right in the heart of the city. “This will be year zero: we are charting the path to make “Bordeaux Wine Week” once again an important event for the wine world, like Vinexpo was 40 years ago”, added Lameyse. He also said he was thrilled to see the Bordeaux wine industry come together to create an international showcase event. Compared to existing salons, “we must be careful not to override Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, which continues to be the export platform”, emphasized the CEO of Vinexposium, who is focusing on the presence of “all of the world industry’s main players”. Lameyse also pointed out “Vinexpo’s success stemmed from the unique combination of business and a party atmosphere in June. Even if the commercial aspect is essential, it is not everything. Therefore, Bordeaux Wine Week wants to offer more”.

Copyright © 2000/2021