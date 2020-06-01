Wine excellence: Marilisa Allegrini awarded Order of Merit for Labour by the President Mattarella

Wine, Italian excellence that protects and enhances the territories, that tells the world about the best Italy, that creates economy and work. An Italian history animated by many small and big wine entrepreneurs, rewarded by the market, and more and more often also by institutions, in this case by the most prestigious office, the President of the Republic. Recognition that, in this very difficult 2020, has gone to one of the great regions of Amarone della Valpolicella and beyond, namely Marilisa Allegrini, who leads, with her brother Franco, the historic family business (also enhancing a cultural and hospitality project of the highest level such as the historic Villa della Torre in Fumane, ed), which, over the years, has extended its holdings in other top Italian wine territories, from Montalcino, with San Polo, and in Bolgheri, with Poggio al Tesoro.

“The appointment of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella as Cavaliere del Lavoro - said Marilisa Allegrini - makes me proud as a woman, an entrepreneur in the wine sector, which I have tried to enhance in my business trips around the world, and finally as a citizen of Verona and Veneto, a land of great industriousness. The award that I am very honored to have received comes at a very difficult time for the economy and life of our country and I hope it represents a sign of hope and redemption that we all need”.

Together with her, in this 2020, other important names in the Italian wine and food industry have become Cavalieri del Lavoro, from Ferruccio Ferragamo, to whom recognition has come, of course, for his work in the fashion industry, but who also owns Il Borro, a splendid village dedicated to high level hospitality, to agriculture and wine production in Aretino, to Nicola Fiasconaro, one of the most famous pastry artisans in the world, famous above all for the typical production of nougat, but also for the panettone (the Italian typical Christmas cake, also signed in partnership with the fashion label Dolce & Gabbana). And, again, among the Cavalieri del Lavoro 2020 linked to the agri-food sector, there are also Mario Frandino, from Sedamyl, leader in Italy in wheat processing, Luciano Martini, founder and president of Unigrà, a reference in the processing and sale of food fats and semi-finished products for the food sector, and Giorgia Serrati, president of Icat Food, a company that deals with the import and distribution of canned fish and vegetables.

Names that are added to a list that, as said, counts the great names of Italian wine. From Piero Antinori, who with Marchesi Antinori is one of the greatest ambassadors of wine and Italian wine elegance, to Bruno Ceretto, one of the great names who made the history of Barolo, from Arnaldo Caprai, whose winery, led by his son Marco Caprai, has relaunched Sagrantino di Montefalco and its territory around the world, to Franco Argiolas, Sardinia’s leading wine producer, by Paolo Panerai, at the helm of Class Editori (and majority shareholder of Gambero Rosso) and producer of great wines in Tuscany (with Castellare di Castellina in Chianti Classico and Rocca di Frassinello in Maremma) and Sicily (with Feudi del Pisciotto and Gurra di Mare), from Sandro Boscaini, at the helm of one of the leading producers of Amarone della Valpolicella, Masi, to Maria Cristina Loredan Rizzardi, whose family includes among their ancestors a Doge of Venice and owner of the Guerrieri Rizzardi winery, and three other great names that have made the history of Sicilian wine, like the patriarch Diego Planeta, founder of the Planeta winery, today led by Alessio, Francesca and Santi Planeta, Giacomo Rallo, creator of Donnafugata (who died in May 2016), today led by Antonio and Josè Rallo, and Giuseppe Mastrogiovanni Tasca, founder of the brand Tasca d'Almerita, today led by Alberto Tasca d'Almerita. Moving on, again, to personalities like Ezio Rivella, enologist-manager who, in the 1980s, was the soul of the birth of Castello Banfi, one of the largest private investments born from scratch (by the Italian-American Mariani family) in the world of Italian wine. Many names that recount the excellence of the wine entrepreneurship of the Belpaese.

