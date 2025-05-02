Wine flies to Chicago with Vinitaly.Usa to target, in 2025, the record of made in Italy export

“Made in Italy export reached 624 billion in 2024, including 69 which are the result of exports in agri-food sector. Wine, by itself, is worth 8 billion, the Usa contribute to this result with almost 2 billion imported. Therefore, wine was chosen as a strategic product in trade exchanges with the Usa: determining element to reach the aim of 700 billion euros of overall export indicated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, and 100 billion euros indicated by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida for agri-food sector”. Matteo Zoppas, president of Ice Agency, explains that, in closing of the tour organized in the States (from April, 29th to May, 1st, between New York and Washington Dc, ed), from Veronafiere to promote Vinitaly.Usa, the main business-to-business event dedicated to Italian wine in the Usa, scheduled in Chicago, for 2025, October, 5th-6th. “In three years, we reached almost 300 producers with 1,800 labels creating the first event dedicated to Italian wine in the Usa – continues Zoppas - we decided to relaunch the project of internationalization of a high level fair platform such as Vinitaly, and bring to Chicago many operators to better develop the market. We will continue to work with Veronafiere under the brand Vinitaly.Usa, collaborating with all System Italy to put the right consumers in front of right buyers. In this way, we help entrepreneurs to build success”.

Last year edition, realized in October 2024, registered the presence of 1,500 sector operators who had the possibility to choose more than 1,650 labels by 230 wineries, and seven regional cooperatives, and among the 30 events between masterclasses, tastings, and market insights meetings. The new elements of edition 2025 are two: the presence of olive oil through the new show made in Veronafiere Sol2Expo with olibar and mixology extra virgin olive oil, and enotourism with the newborn Vinitaly Tourism saloon named in April during the edition of Vinitaly, in Verona.

“Veronafiere confirms its presidium on the first world market for wine import, and main destination for Italian export with 1.9 billion euros reached in 2024 - said president Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo - in this moment characterized by a great uncertainty, and hope that ongoing negotiations can register reassuring and positive results, Vinitaly continues its activity of promotion, and brand consolidation in this fundamental area for companies, with the conviction that a well consolidated bond between producer and importer has higher probabilities to resist to pressures on costs, and law changes”.

