Wine is a “cornerstone” of Europe’s cultural, social and agricultural heritage

The “Vitaevino” campaign was launched last October to counter the increasingly widespread demonization of alcoholic beverages, which also points its finger at wine (advertising bans, restrictive tax policies, alarmist health warnings on labels), and put the focus on its role as Europe’s cultural, social and agricultural heritage. The campaign has collected more than 16.000 signatures to date, and has celebrated its first 100 days with an event hosted by the European Parliament. The initiative aims to highlight the cultural significance of wine as a unifying element in our society, as a “cornerstone” of the socio-economics of rural areas, a symbol of conviviality in the context of moderation, and an integral part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Several representatives of the main European wine organizations, as well as the Italian chef and “FAO Food Hero”, Max Mariola, known for his defense of genuine, healthy and local cuisine, attended the event.

“The 100 days of the “Vitaevino” campaign”, Carmen Crespo, Spanish MEP, who organized the event, said, “ was the perfect moment to remember the importance of defending our wine culture. Wine is more than a drink. It is a symbol of our common history, our land and our cultural diversity. The European Parliament will ensure that this legacy is protected, while also allowing the sector to thrive sustainably in the face of current challenges”.

“Vitaevino”, the initiative launched last year across the European Union, and now also in the United States and Argentina, aims to protect and promote wine culture, uniting the voices of wine lovers, producers and policy makers. More than 16.000 people have now signed the “Vitaevino” Declaration, which is a call to action for wine workers and supporters in Europe and around the world.

action for wine workers and supporters in Europe and around the world. Wine is a significant part of the European identity, and the European Parliament, specifically through its Intergroup on Wine, Spirits and Quality Food, plays a key role in promoting policies that support the sector as well as promoting responsibility and moderation. Eric Sargiacomo MEP, said, “ As co-host of this important event, I am proud to support the vital role of the wine sector in rural development and European unity. The European Parliament Intergroup on Wine will provide a platform for dialogue, where policy makers work together to defend this crucial sector for future generations”. “Wine is inseparable from the history of European cuisine. It not only brings joy to our tables, it also strengthens our understanding of community and terroir. As a chef, I am excited to showcase how wine connects us to the land and inspires innovation in the kitchen”, said Chef Max Mariola.

The presidents of the major European wine organizations, such as Mauricio González-Gordon, President of CEEV (association of wine companies), Matilde Poggi of CEVI (confederation of winegrowers), Luca Rigotti of COPA COGECA (farmers and agricooperatives)and Riccardo Ricci Curbastro of EFOW (origin wines), among others, attended the event as supporters of the campaign. Their presence demonstrated the sector’s extensive support of the “Vitaevino” mission to defend the culture of wine and conviviality as a symbol of European identity and economy.

Copyright © 2000/2025