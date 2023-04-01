“Wine is our family jewel. This is why the Government is at “Vinitaly”, to talk about it”

“Wine is our family jewel, the spearhead that drives the entire agri-food sector. And everything that can act as a driving force, economically and culturally, for the Government is a priority, and this is why there will be so many colleagues with me at “Vinitaly”. With a plan that we will also use on other occasions because, for the first time ever, every Ministry with direct or indirect competence in the matter, must collaborate”. Thus, responding to WineNews, from “Opera Wine” in Verona, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, who presented the various initiatives that will enliven the space of the Ministry, which will host the artistic masterpieces arrived from the Uffizi, the “Bacchus” by Caravaggio and the “Bacchus Child” by Guido Reni, at the center of “Bacco Divino” which will be opened tomorrow 2 April (12:30), and “for which I thank the director of the Uffizi Galleries, Eike Schmitd”, has said Lollobrigida. Who also announced the presence of Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday 3 April, “to reward the Agricultural Institutes, because we want to enhance the schools, including hotel schools, which help us to tell Italian excellence”, and confirmed also that of the Ministers of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, of Health, Orazio Schillaci, of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, of Defence, Guido Crosetto, “who will present an initiative that will see the Amerigo Vespucci, a ship symbol of Made in Italy, with many excellent food and wine products”, and more (in focus the program of the Government’s activities at “Vinitaly 2023”).

A presence as strong as ever, that of the Government at “Vinitaly”, to push a sector which, added Matteo Zoppas, president of the Ice Agency, “exported almost 8 billion euros in 2022, out of the 40 in food, the 60 of the agri-food sector and out of 624 of the made in Italy as a whole. A motivating factor for everything made in Italy, which we vigorously promote, along with the excellent “Vinitaly”, with whom we partner to ensure that the significant incoming activity we undertake lasts throughout the entire year.

In order to enhance the export of wine that finds its first port of call in the USA, thanks to “a special passion of the Americans for Italian wine, whose extraordinary variety and quality we tell our 3.5 million readers with thousands of tasting every year, but also with the selection of the 130 wineries of “Opera Wine”, a journey through the Italy of wine, which also plays a special and significant role for our magazine”, said Jeffery Lindenmuth, executive editor of “Wine Spectator”, on stage with tasters Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson. In the launch of “Vinitaly 2023”, on stage from 2 to 5 April, which is already shaping up to be a record, and which will be characterized above all by business, the primary objective of the companies present who invest in Verona’s fair, “an absolute excellence to be strengthen”, Lollobrigida said again, also from the politics side.

