“Wine List Design & Management” (Wldm), an original model of hospitality management, is born

A unique approach dealing with all the phases of wine management, from the planning of the wine list to the room sale, from the calculation of initial prices to their monthly remoduling, from the phases of purchases to communication and marketing: this is Wine List Design & Management (Wldm), original model of economic and operational management in the hospitality sector, explained, step by step, by Giovanni Di Tomaso in the handbook “In Vino Business - Utopia, economia e operatività della wine list al ristorante” (“In Wine Business – Utopia, economy, and operability of wine list at the restaurant”), dedicated to operators, and managers, learners and experts, producers and suppliers, restaurant owners and owners of administering companies, and lovers.

The volume (Dario Flaccovio Editore, series Accadde Domani FuTurismo, directed by Nicoletta Polliotto, 2024, pages 200, cover price, 18.99 euros), presented, today, at Libreria Mondadori in Rome, by author, professor, researcher, and consultant who develops original models for the economic and operational management of restaurants and hotels, and of which, he represents the work first, for its original and innovative topics, is an editorial innovation guiding and inspiring the protagonists of restaurant and hotel sectors to ensure economic sustainability, and the growth of their company respecting the market in which he/she operates, and the nature of a complex and lively product. The manual is rich in case history, charts, and control tools proposed in a more evolved, or completely new form, scientific and conceptual references, interviews, and authoritative testimonials.

The preface is edited by Antonello Maietta, president emeritus of Ais-Associazione Italiana Sommelier, and, among the short interviews, the reflections by excellent sommeliers such as Alessio Bricoli of Hassler Roma, il “Miglior sommelier d’Italia” (“the Best Italian sommelier”) 2024 Cristian Maitan, the famous and “three-starred” Matteo Bernardi of three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Calandre di Rubano of Alajmo brothers, and many other protagonists, can be found. Among the most significant professional experiences of Giovanni Di Tomaso, Food & Bevarage management for five-starred hotels in the Usa, such as Marriott Portland, in Portland, and Plaza Athènée of Manhattan, in New York.

