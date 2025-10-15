“Wine, my life”: Riccardo Cotarella tells his story through culture, territory, and wine tradition

A passionate and authentic story that celebrates the deep connection between culture, territory, and wine tradition: “Wine, my life. A sensory journey through the history, techniques, and secrets of wine” (to be released on October 28) is the book by Riccardo Cotarella, one of Italy’s most experienced winemakers and president of Assoenologi, with an introduction by Bruno Vespa, one of Italy's most famous and respected journalists and television presenters. A book that “guides the reader on a journey through history, technique, and passion, recounting the author’s personal journey from a small family winery in Umbria to over 120 international consultancies. Through personal anecdotes, unpublished photographs, and advice on choosing and tasting wine, Cotarella offers an experience that goes beyond simple wine knowledge, transforming reading into a true sensory journey”, states a note. The book will be presented on October 31 in Orvieto, and the event will be hosted by Vespa, with the participation of distinguished guests from the world of wine and culture, including fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli, former Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema (three personalities who are also wine producers, under Cotarella’s wine direction, ed.) and Leonardo Lo Cascio, founder of Winebow.

A book, “Il vino, la mia vita” (Wine, My Life) (Rizzoli Editore, October 2025, 336 pages, cover price €30), tailor-made for the autobiography of Riccardo Cotarella, an internationally renowned oenologist, president of Assoenologi since 2013, consultant to numerous important wineries around the world, and founder, in 1979 together with his brother Renzo, of the Falesco winery, now known as Famiglia Cotarella and run by the third generation, sisters Dominga, Marta, and Enrica.

“Cotarella has truly dedicated his entire life to wine, and this book is proof of that: a passionate and authentic account”, concludes the note, “that celebrates the deep connection between culture, territory, and winemaking tradition. It takes the reader on a sensory journey to discover the secrets of wine and production techniques, illustrated by one of the leading experts in the field, but also immerses them in the history of winemaking, providing an in-depth understanding of the role wine has played in shaping identity in Italy and around the world since time immemorial”.

