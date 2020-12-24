Wine-Searcher: Lugana, Soave and Brunello are the “Best Value Wines” in every price range

Each year, Wine-Searcher draws up “The World’s Top 10 Best Value Wines”, divided into four price ranges: 10, 20, 40 and 80 US dollars per bottle. And, this year, Italian wines take the lion’s share in each price range. The white appellations stand out among the most affordable wines, and the great reds, instead, for those who want to spend a little more.

At the top of the list of the most affordable wines, that is, those that go on the shelf at a price close to 10 dollars, is Lugana 2019 Marangona, interestingly followed by another Lugana, Limne 2019 by Tenuta Roveglia, which took the first two positions of the top 10, while the Piedmont red Senatore Primo 2015 from Vallidoria took position number 6. For those who wish to spend a little bit more, in the 20 dollar range per bottle, there is Inama’s Soave Classico Vigneti di Foascarino 2016 and number 3. As we raise the bar again and get to the price range around 40 dollars per bottle, Barbaresco 2016 of the Barbaresco Producers, is in position no. 5 and in position number 10, instead, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Castello di Fonterutoli 2016 by Mazzei.

Finally, among the best high-end values, therefore, around 80 US dollars per bottle, Terra di Lavoro 2006 of Fattoria Galardi, is in position number 4, followed by Le Potazzine’s Brunello di Montalcino 2015, at position number 8, Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso 2015 by Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona at number 9 and Elio Grasso’s Barolo Vigna Gavarini Chiniera 2015 at number 10.

