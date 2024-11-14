“Wine Star Award” 2024 by “Wine Enthusiast”, to Sandro Boscaini “Lifetime Achievement of the Year”

Sandro Boscaini, at the helm of Masi Agricola, one of the entrepreneurs who have made the Valpolicella area great in the world, and not only, among the pioneers who made the quality of Italian wine known in the world, when this was not taken for granted, is the “Lifetime Achievement of the Year” in the prestigious “Wine Star Awards” 2024 by “Wine Enthusiast” (whose signatures from Italy are Danielle Callegari and Jeff Porter), who have already crowned, in this edition, Franciacorta as “International Wine Region of the Year” 2024.

“The lifetime achievement award from Wine Enthusiast is an immense honor for me, which I share with my family, with all the staff at Masi, and with my land and its wine operators”, Sandro Boscaini, who was also president of Federvini and was named Cavaliere del Lavoro in 2016, told WineNews. “I have always believed in the strength of wine as the first ambassador of the culture of a territory; I have worked so that Amarone would become the symbol of Valpolicella, of the culture of the Venezie and of Italian excellence in the world. This award reinforces my commitment of so many years and spurs me and my family members to care for, preserve and defend the wine, respecting the ancient motto of the Masi house “nectar angelorum hominibus” (nectar of angels for men)”.

